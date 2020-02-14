‘You’re like the Holy Spirit!’ Ana Navarro’s fawning comments over Michael Avenatti have NOT aged well, like at all (watch)

Posted at 2:54 pm on February 14, 2020 by Sam Janney

Starting to think Ana Navarro may not be the best judge of character.

Watch.

 

In case you missed it, Michael Avenatti was just found guilty on all counts in the Nike extortion trial.

Doesn’t seem a whole lot like the actions of the ‘Holy Spirit’ to us.

So much for that whole being in all places at all times thing.

True story.

Bound together by nothing more than their hatred of one man.

HA HA HA HA HA

Considering how crappy the Democratic field is we suppose anything is possible.

Seriously.

And all day.

ACES.

Related:

THERE it is! Chairman Sen Judiciary asks AG Barr to make Crossfire Hurricane witnesses available (including Comey and MCCABE)

And that’s the TRUTH! John Hayward takes Never Trump and Dems’ ‘rule of law’ anti-Trump talking point apart in EPIC thread

He’s an ANGRY elf! James Woods’ pic showing what #MiniMike Bloomberg will be remembered for is BRUTALLY hilarious


