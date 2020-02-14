‘You’re like the Holy Spirit!’ Ana Navarro’s fawning comments over Michael Avenatti have NOT aged well, like at all (watch)
‘You’re like the Holy Spirit!’ Ana Navarro’s fawning comments over Michael Avenatti have NOT aged well, like at all (watch)
Starting to think Ana Navarro may not be the best judge of character.
Watch.
Ana Navarro to Avenatti:
“You're like the Holy Spirit. You are all places at all times”pic.twitter.com/FwUPhl0jqo
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 14, 2020
In case you missed it, Michael Avenatti was just found guilty on all counts in the Nike extortion trial.
Doesn’t seem a whole lot like the actions of the ‘Holy Spirit’ to us.
He’s now going to be in one place for a long time
— findingkevin 🚙💨 (@findingkevin1) February 14, 2020
So much for that whole being in all places at all times thing.
😂 his only place now is cell block C.
— Spaulding Showalter (@spauldingshowal) February 14, 2020
This shows how crazy these people r
— BC (@BC09810920) February 14, 2020
True story.
Bound together by nothing more than their hatred of one man.
He has a good chance of being in just one place for the next 42 years. #LMAO
— Mr. Dart (@FlinginDarts) February 14, 2020
So is he going to be #democratic2020 nominee
— Patrick Kelly (@pjkellyct) February 14, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA
Considering how crappy the Democratic field is we suppose anything is possible.
— AngryPrincess (@princess_angry) February 14, 2020
cringe
— Fatooshee34 (@fatooshee34) February 14, 2020
Seriously.
And all day.
@ananavarro how is that holy spirit working out for you now.
— Papa Bear (@gerbone1963) February 14, 2020
These Avenatti videos never get old. I could watch them all day.
— Skywalker Patriot (@Gotham76) February 14, 2020
Good call @ananavarro
— Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) February 14, 2020
ACES.
***
Related:
THERE it is! Chairman Sen Judiciary asks AG Barr to make Crossfire Hurricane witnesses available (including Comey and MCCABE)
And that’s the TRUTH! John Hayward takes Never Trump and Dems’ ‘rule of law’ anti-Trump talking point apart in EPIC thread
He’s an ANGRY elf! James Woods’ pic showing what #MiniMike Bloomberg will be remembered for is BRUTALLY hilarious