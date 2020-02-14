‘You’re like the Holy Spirit!’ Ana Navarro’s fawning comments over Michael Avenatti have NOT aged well, like at all (watch)

Starting to think Ana Navarro may not be the best judge of character.

Watch.

Ana Navarro to Avenatti: “You're like the Holy Spirit. You are all places at all times”pic.twitter.com/FwUPhl0jqo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 14, 2020

In case you missed it, Michael Avenatti was just found guilty on all counts in the Nike extortion trial.

Doesn’t seem a whole lot like the actions of the ‘Holy Spirit’ to us.

He’s now going to be in one place for a long time — findingkevin 🚙💨 (@findingkevin1) February 14, 2020

So much for that whole being in all places at all times thing.

😂 his only place now is cell block C. — Spaulding Showalter (@spauldingshowal) February 14, 2020

This shows how crazy these people r — BC (@BC09810920) February 14, 2020

True story.

Bound together by nothing more than their hatred of one man.

He has a good chance of being in just one place for the next 42 years. #LMAO — Mr. Dart (@FlinginDarts) February 14, 2020

So is he going to be #democratic2020 nominee — Patrick Kelly (@pjkellyct) February 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Considering how crappy the Democratic field is we suppose anything is possible.

cringe — Fatooshee34 (@fatooshee34) February 14, 2020

Seriously.

And all day.

@ananavarro how is that holy spirit working out for you now. — Papa Bear (@gerbone1963) February 14, 2020

These Avenatti videos never get old. I could watch them all day. — Skywalker Patriot (@Gotham76) February 14, 2020

ACES.

***

