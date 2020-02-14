Let’s check in and see how Michael Avenatti’s doing, shall we?

Michael Avenatti guilty on all counts in Nike extortion trial. He stared straight ahead and showed no reaction as verdict was read. — Stephen Brown (@PPVSRB) February 14, 2020

You hate to see it.

Convicted felon Michael Avenatti — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) February 14, 2020

how does this impact his 2020 presidential chances? — Mike Schoppmann (@warmbenchco) February 14, 2020

This could complicate his campaign strategy for the remaining primarieshttps://t.co/41xOiMMJQM — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 14, 2020

Looks like Joy Behar got her sexual fantasy wish of Avenatti in handcuffs. https://t.co/fGPdIa75In — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2020

And it’s not even over yet:

Michael Avenatti is still set to face two other federal trials, one in New York and the other in California. https://t.co/oR8sGby6gj — erica orden (@eorden) February 14, 2020

Bummer, man. Someone should check on Brian Stelter and see if he’s OK.

Any comment on your BFF @brianstelter? 🤡😂😂😂 — DJ (@DJNYified) February 14, 2020

I don't think this one is going to make the newsletter guys. https://t.co/fGPdIa75In — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2020

We won’t hold our breath.