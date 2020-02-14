We are seeing Democrats and Never Trump (same difference?) spinning as they’ve never spun before since the Trump impeachment debacle. Not to mention the very possible threat of a Bernie Sanders nomination which would put the very NT conservatives who have been claiming THEY MUST protect conservatism in a painful predicament.

Would they really vote for socialism to dunk on Trump?

John Hayward wrote a thread about their latest ‘rule of law’ talking point and the rumblings of ANOTHER impeachment that we’re seeing and hearing.

The nook-nook they’re sucking … ROFL.

Trending

People who disdain the rule of law and who thought they’d never get caught.

Looking at you, deep state bureaucrats.

And fin.

***

Related:

He’s an ANGRY elf! James Woods’ pic showing what #MiniMike Bloomberg will be remembered for is BRUTALLY hilarious

Claws OUT! AOC catches Neera Tanden talking smack about her owing Warren an apology over M4A and WHOA NELLY

‘Jefferson and Madison would be appalled’: Ted Cruz delivers scathing blow to VA Dems for making Virginian’s votes useless

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John HaywardNever Trumprule of lawTrump