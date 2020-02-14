Virginia Dems just surrendered Virginia’s voice by passing legislation in the House of Delegates to give the winner of the popular vote Virginia’s electoral votes. Imagine being so petty and small that you’re willing to completely give your voters up because you hate Donald Trump just that much.

From The Hill:

“Under the compact, Virginia agrees to award its electoral votes to the presidential ticket that receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia,” a bill summary states. “The compact goes into effect when states cumulatively possessing a majority of the electoral votes have joined the compact.”

So far, only 15 states and Washington, D.C., have entered the compact, according to National Popular Vote, a nonprofit group tracking the status of states on the issue. A group of states possessing 74 electoral votes would need to join the agreement in order for the compact to take effect.

Shameful.

Ted Cruz called Virginia Democrats OUT:

That is literally what Virginia Democrats did, they handed California and New York Virginia’s votes and took away Virginians’ voices and all because they don’t trust voters.

It’s gross.

They’re gross.

Hell yeah.

We’ve never wanted Trump to win the popular vote more than we do now.

Literally.

As a Virginia, this editor is as well.

***

