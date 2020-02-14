Bernie Sanders is really pushing this whole ‘I’m just like you normal schmucks,’ thing really hard. We suppose when his entire campaign depends on vilifying successful people in this country who already pay the majority of taxes he needs to try and deflect from the fact that he’s ONE of the evil rich guys.

In fact, he’s part of a tiny group of people who have incredible wealth and power in America.

It has never made sense to me that a tiny group of people should have incredible wealth and power in America while most people have none. That is what we are going to change. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 13, 2020

Bernie. You’re a powerful millionaire. Derp.

Bernie:

-Is worth millions and has 3 houses

-Is inaccurate (we minted 675,000 millionaires last year alone)

-Is literally trying to concentrate power & trillions more in spending among a few people in the govt at the expense, freedom & choice of everyone

-Is a clown & a commie https://t.co/5Xb5LPTX9V — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 14, 2020

A clown and a commie.

Nice alliteration.

It has never made sense to me why a person who has been a complete drain on taxpayer resources for six decades should have the moral or political standing to demand reordering America https://t.co/os0CMptyKn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 14, 2020

Oof.

Yea? And what mansion of yours did you tweet this from? — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 14, 2020

The smallest one, duh.

And the private jet he took from D.C. to Iowa just a few minutes difference between when Elisabeth Warrens private flight took off from D.C. to Iowa as well. Also, that first class flight he took this week too. A real man of the people. What a fraud he is. — Maddie~ #JaysAngels (@eniledam05) February 14, 2020

Socialism for thee but not for me?

It never made sense to me why people had three houses, yet here we are. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 14, 2020

Senator Sanders, you are a part of that ‘tiny group of people’

Your pretending to be an ‘average Joe’ isn’t cutting it. — Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 Text Trump to 88022 (@carrieksada) February 14, 2020

Nope.

It has never made sense to me that a tiny group of government officials should have incredible wealth & power in America while most people have none. That is what socialism is. — Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) February 13, 2020

Jealous? Funny how you choose your words carefully in your speeches when you say, “billionaires”, as if millionaires don’t equate to “the incredible wealth and power in America”, that includes you, as a senator that holds a very powerful position. — Christie 🇺🇸 Text Trump to 88022 (@ChristieC733) February 14, 2020

Stop the 'we' stuff. You're some lazy, entitled millionaire. You are 'they" We are "we" — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) February 13, 2020

so once ur in charge are u saying u'll live like all the rest of the citizens? u'll be equal? u'll only make as much as those u claim u care about and want the same for? will you? i'll bet u won't work for free like our potus does now, i'll bet you anything you won't — john h (@jhrusher) February 14, 2020

Look at how ordinary ol’ Bernie is here with a private jet and a luxury SUV.

Just like the rest of us. *eye roll*

***

Related:

GRRL BYE: Rashida Tlaib doubles down on The Squad’s narrative that women are oppressed in America and it goes SO wrong

‘At least he’s not trashing his own PARTY!’ Lefties BLAST AOC for attacking Mike Bloomberg and there’s not enough popcorn

‘Improper political influence:’ Jason Foster’s thread on the ‘dangerous arrogance of deep state bureaucrats’ is a must-read