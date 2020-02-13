Would someone please inform Rashida Tlaib that women are already equal and far from oppressed in America? It’s like she thinks she lives in some other country, like in the Middle East or something.

Ok, that was mean.

Too bad.

Her tweet is ridiculous:

No, Rashida. What’s sick is women like you who are clearly not oppressed trying to convince other women they are oppressed for votes. We get Democrats don’t really have much to run on since they’ve wasted so much time trying to remove Trump because they don’t like him but c’mon.

Women are already equal and we hardly need some special amendment saying so.

Ding ding ding.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD! REPUBLICANS MEAN AND SEXIST!

What a joke.

***

