Would someone please inform Rashida Tlaib that women are already equal and far from oppressed in America? It’s like she thinks she lives in some other country, like in the Middle East or something.

Ok, that was mean.

Too bad.

Her tweet is ridiculous:

I can't believe how obsessed some of my colleagues are in controlling women. The folks voting no on #ERANow are just condoning oppression of women in America. It's sick! — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 13, 2020

No, Rashida. What’s sick is women like you who are clearly not oppressed trying to convince other women they are oppressed for votes. We get Democrats don’t really have much to run on since they’ve wasted so much time trying to remove Trump because they don’t like him but c’mon.

Women are already equal and we hardly need some special amendment saying so.

No, they just understand it's already law. It didnt take all the theatrics to make it that way. But apparently no one on your side can understand that we already have equal rights under the law. — karenWV (@kelsieA67) February 13, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Please tell me how women aren't equal? Please!!!! — the original bman (@benjyman) February 13, 2020

And yet, you can’t point to a single right men have that women don’t. Truth is, women have more rights than men. Well, except for maybe the right of a biological males to displace biological females in sports and locker rooms, that you keep pushing. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 13, 2020

I’m a woman in America and I am *not* oppressed. — Clyde Frog (@clyde_frog17) February 13, 2020

Well done on getting Trump re-elected, congrats. 😉 — Relocate to Romania (@relocateromania) February 13, 2020

Women in the United States are anything but oppressed. — TEOTWAWKI (@TEOTWAWKI2) February 13, 2020

Says the congresswomen — James Mackley (@jimmackley) February 13, 2020

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD! REPUBLICANS MEAN AND SEXIST!

What a joke.

