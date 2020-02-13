Ashley Judd making calls to raise money for her ‘friend’ Elizabeth Warren went viral on Wednesday but not for the reasons Liz probably wanted. Most people noticed Judd’s face looking a bit swollen and that is what took off, which totally left Warren’s campaign in the dust.

Not to mention how silly it was to pretend Judd begging for money for Liz was somehow grassroots.

Brit Hume tweeted …

Because nothing says grassroots like fundraising calls from a famous actress. https://t.co/vfXtUc9vdW — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 12, 2020

Brit sure has Liz’s number.

And he’s right. When we think of grassroots we think of everyday people on the phones, hoofing it, talking to their neighbors about why they should support a certain candidate. A famous actress sitting at home in her gated community is pretty damn elitist, and Liz pretending this is somehow grassroots is just embarrassing.

O..M..G It's Ashley Judd…from uh…hmm I can't seem to remember any of her flicks. — Danny (@DannyPace) February 13, 2020

That one movie.

You ‘member.

Not so much, anymore.

That’s why she took that $3 bucks from the poor college student — Fredo B Cuomo (@tlschrades) February 12, 2020

Reeks of desperation. — YNKS_5 (@5Ynks) February 12, 2020

And considering Liz’s performance in New Hampshire desperate is definitely a ‘scent’ her campaign is putting off.

***

