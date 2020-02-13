Would seem Mike Bloomberg has an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez problem … or Bernie has a Mike Bloomberg problem.

We’re not entirely sure just yet.

She mad, though.

Clearly AOC is not ready to move past stop and frisk, let alone allow Bloomberg to.

Trending

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

HA HA HA HA

And there is indeed a divide.

Just a bit.

This went well, AOC.

Way to go.

***

Related:

‘Improper political influence:’ Jason Foster’s thread on the ‘dangerous arrogance of deep state bureaucrats’ is a must-read

‘Because nothing says grassroots like … ‘ Brit Hume drops Elizabeth Warren and her latest fundraising efforts as only HE can

CAUGHT ‘red-handed’! Bernie ‘Down With the Rich’ Sanders will definitely NOT want this pic going viral (so let’s make it happen)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCMike Bloomberg