Would seem Mike Bloomberg has an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez problem … or Bernie has a Mike Bloomberg problem.

We’re not entirely sure just yet.

She mad, though.

Will people get their records expunged? Will young people sucked into the spiderweb of incarceration get their lives back? Unless there is restorative justice, there is no “moving on” from Stop & Frisk. It’s just a billionaire trying to cover up authoritarian & racist policy. https://t.co/2wv6KO9YJT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2020

Clearly AOC is not ready to move past stop and frisk, let alone allow Bloomberg to.

New York City is about 60% people of color. Stop and Frisk was an unconstitutional, devastating practice for the entire city that intentionally exempted White people from harm. It was one of the most racist policies I’ve ever lived through that deeply impacted the entire city. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2020

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

Controversial to be sure. But. Did it work? Was crime lowered and communities made more safe because of it? Stop and Frisk is an uncomfortable discussion that should not be dismissed as "racist". — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) February 13, 2020

No it wasn’t, but I’m enjoying watching the issue divide Democrats. — SCarolina (@RealappraiserSC) February 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA

And there is indeed a divide.

Bloomberg sucks, but at least he's attacking members of the opposite party — C. Peterson (@chrisnpeterson) February 13, 2020

Again with the divisive racial rhetoric. Stop. Just stop trying to continue to divide this country. — Karyn Marie (@karynmarie26) February 13, 2020

Crime rates went down — BAnderson (@BAnders12817951) February 13, 2020

Uh oh, looks like Team Bernie is a getting nervous — Brian (@lanceman16) February 13, 2020

Just a bit.

Tell us the bills Bernie has initiated in his 50 yrs of public service — Brenda B (@MzBrenda_tx) February 13, 2020

This went well, AOC.

Way to go.

***

Related:

‘Improper political influence:’ Jason Foster’s thread on the ‘dangerous arrogance of deep state bureaucrats’ is a must-read

‘Because nothing says grassroots like … ‘ Brit Hume drops Elizabeth Warren and her latest fundraising efforts as only HE can

CAUGHT ‘red-handed’! Bernie ‘Down With the Rich’ Sanders will definitely NOT want this pic going viral (so let’s make it happen)