It all started with this tweet from James Comey about Roger Stone:

Comey babbling about the rule of law.

That’s cute.

Sounds like they’re admitting bias in our intelligence community, eh? And that they just learn to accept it?

Wow.

It’s not like we can vote these schmucks out so what do they have to be worried about?

Scary stuff we’re seeing with Stone.

Scary stuff indeed.

***

