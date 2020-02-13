As we’ve said before, there are certain threads on Twitter that we either can’t make any better or don’t know enough about to comment on so we post them here with only a little commentary.

Important thread from former Grassley investigator @JsnFostr on the increasingly dangerous arrogance of deep state bureaucrats. https://t.co/zCaRT6Yt3F — Lee Smith (@LeeSmithDC) February 13, 2020

It all started with this tweet from James Comey about Roger Stone:

What really matters today is the crisis at the Justice Department. “This is not normal and it is not right, and it is dangerous territory for the rule of law.” https://t.co/JVUaD2Wt2v — James Comey (@Comey) February 13, 2020

Comey babbling about the rule of law.

That’s cute.

Rosenberg: “We all understand that the leadership at the top of the department is politically appointed, and we make peace with that…” Make peace? Unelected line prosecutors have no authority to defy the lawful supervision of those appointed and confirmed by elected officials. https://t.co/CKExNx5nUA — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) February 13, 2020

Sounds like they’re admitting bias in our intelligence community, eh? And that they just learn to accept it?

Wow.

Truly dangerous territory is when the permanent bureaucracy claims some right to govern unmoored from any democratic accountability—indeed to assert that the consent of the governed is itself “improper political influence.” — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) February 13, 2020

It’s not like we can vote these schmucks out so what do they have to be worried about?

It’s especially dangerous to claim that the judgments of line prosecutors ought to be immune from supervision. They can wield enormous power in ways that escape independent scrutiny and oversight. — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) February 13, 2020

Scary stuff we’re seeing with Stone.

Scary stuff indeed.

