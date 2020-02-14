Debbie Wasserman Schultz (yeah, she’s still around) well and truly jumped the shark in her speech pushing for the Equal Rights Amendment … claiming women were deliberately left out of the Constitution.

Really?

And we thought Rashida Tlaib’s speech was stupid.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz: "At America's founding, women were intentionally left out of the Constitution… Today we still receive less pay for the same work and we receive violence and harassment just for being a woman. But the #ERA will prohibit all of that." pic.twitter.com/wmNO5ox3O4 — The Hill (@thehill) February 14, 2020

So wrong, Debbie. SO very, very wrong.

1. No, we weren't left out of the Constitution 2. No, we don't receive less pay for the same work (that's illegal) 3. No, the ERA wouldn't prohibit violence and harassment women face—it's already illegal But there ARE consequences to the ERA: https://t.co/BDLsjMHC5r — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 14, 2020

So much boom.

From the Daily Signal:

Perhaps one of the clearest results of the ERA would be that it would almost be impossible to exclude women from the draft. At 18 years old, women would have to sign up for Selective Service just like men. Though the reinstatement of the draft in the near future is unlikely, in any case in which the draft was deemed necessary, women would be included due to the ERA. Given the legal push to open up all combat roles to women, this could have potentially profound societal and individual consequences.

Hey, that would make women truly equal, right?

Dear Debbie, You have never done the same work, with the same experience, expertise, and output for less pay. Sadly, all of humanity is at times subjected to violence & harassment – false accusations against men fall into the latter category. — ɥɐɹɐS (@FoundersGirl) February 14, 2020

You are a successful woman with a platform & a powerful voice. Be honest about what being a US woman in the year 2020 has afforded you. True equality doesn't require special treatment. — ɥɐɹɐS (@FoundersGirl) February 14, 2020

Equal is EQUAL, not special.

They just don’t get it though.

This. ^

Stop making women out to be perpetual victims — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) February 14, 2020

For sure we need another law to prohibit things that are already, well, illegal. — Anji Swingle (@AnjiSwingle) February 14, 2020

But under the ERA these things would be super illegal.

58% of college students.

3 years extra life expectancy.

<10% of workplace deaths.

<10% of prisoners.

Not subject to the draft. As a man, I welcome the equality overlords. https://t.co/MhyFgeTvxk — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) February 14, 2020

You know, the people pushing for the “Equal rights Amendment” would have a much easier time getting it passed if they admitted that all the “benefits” of it already exist and it’s just a symbolic gesture. But no. They have to keep pushing the lie that rights are denied to women. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 14, 2020

Don’t be too hard on Democrats, they’ve wasted so much time trying to get rid of Trump (and failed) they’ve got very little to actually run on this year.

Ain’t it great?

The ERA will “prohibit” violence and harassment? #Magic — Dog-Faced Pony Soldier (@gypsyluc) February 14, 2020

Magic indeed.

