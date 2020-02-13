Sounds like YouTube is doing their part to protect Eric Ciaramella.

Oops, our bad.

Let’s try that again.

Ahem …

Sounds like YouTube is doing their part to protect the whistleblower.

Didn’t YouTube just give The Young Turks a bunch of money too?

Hrm.

Trending

From The Federalist:

YouTube removed a video clip of Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul reading the question Chief Justice John Roberts suppressed during the Senate impeachment trial naming Eric Ciaramella, a man identified as the whistleblower by Real Clear Investigations.

“It is a chilling and disturbing day in America when giant web companies such as YouTube decide to censure speech,” Paul told Politico, which first reported the story. “Now, even protected speech, such as that of a senator on the Senate floor, can be blocked from  getting to the American people. This is dangerous and politically biased. Nowhere in my speech did I accuse anyone of being a whistleblower, nor do I know the whistleblower’s identity.”

So isn’t YouTube basically outing the whistleblower?

Crazy stuff.

Yup.

That’s the one.

***

