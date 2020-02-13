Sounds like YouTube is doing their part to protect Eric Ciaramella.

Sounds like YouTube is doing their part to protect the whistleblower.

The powerful people's decision that Americans must not know the truth about a key CIA official involved in the effort to remove their duly elected president is utterly terrifying. Biggest story of our time. Dystopic. https://t.co/o4I26FnPUh — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 13, 2020

From The Federalist:

YouTube removed a video clip of Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul reading the question Chief Justice John Roberts suppressed during the Senate impeachment trial naming Eric Ciaramella, a man identified as the whistleblower by Real Clear Investigations. “It is a chilling and disturbing day in America when giant web companies such as YouTube decide to censure speech,” Paul told Politico, which first reported the story. “Now, even protected speech, such as that of a senator on the Senate floor, can be blocked from getting to the American people. This is dangerous and politically biased. Nowhere in my speech did I accuse anyone of being a whistleblower, nor do I know the whistleblower’s identity.”

So isn’t YouTube basically outing the whistleblower?

I work in Big Tech. There has never been such a concentration of power in the hands of so few people. They are all in to defeat Trump and played a big role in 2018 defeat of GOP. Anyone who does not believe these firms need to be more regulated is nuts. — Dan Freeman (@TheeDanFreeman) February 13, 2020

I'd like to buy a vowel pic.twitter.com/xXIi4HiHwR — I Shame Liberals (@NotAPajamaBoy) February 13, 2020

Yeah…… I think everyone but Schiff knows who he is at this point 😂 — Mark (@moondog165) February 13, 2020

