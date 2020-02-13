Remember when Joe Walsh was going to take up his musket if Trump wasn’t elected?
Good times.
1. Donald Trump is a unique & dangerous threat to our Republic.
2. He must be stopped.
3. ALL OF US must come together to stop him.
4. Therefore, I pledge to support WHOEVER the Democrat nominee is.
5. If a libertarian/conservative like me can make that pledge, can’t you?
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 11, 2020
- You helped elect him, Joe.
- Why must he be stopped? The country is kicking a*s and taking names.
- No.
- Even a socialist, Joe? Dude.
- Wow, talk about a major pandering FAIL.
Erick Erickson chimed in because like other conservatives and libertarians, he knows voting for a socialist is stupid.
A libertarian/conservative would not say they'd prefer a socialist. But a grifter might. https://t.co/WcWePyZeys
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 12, 2020
He’s so desperate to matter and be relevant.
A libertarian or conservative patriot American who is paying attention could absolutely choose a “socialist” over Donald Trump. Anyone with morals or values could make that choice.
— Hope H (@hhugh02) February 12, 2020
What? LOL
No.
No. No we couldn’t. That’s just really stupid.
— RLSII (@rls2robert) February 13, 2020
Just stupid.
@WalshFreedom
You want to be a never trumper? Fine. You call yourself a conservative and support what may be a socialist candidate? You're a phony.
— TJ @ Shield Defense (@1ShieldDefense) February 13, 2020
Does this apply to George Will and Bill Kristol as well?
— ICON Lecture Series (@ICONLectures) February 12, 2020
Heh.
Is Bernie offering free child support debt waivers, by any chance? #JustAsking
— Sid (@aSidAmongSids) February 12, 2020
We see what Sid did here.
No.
Cause I don’t believe in socialism.
And I like my 401k where it’s at.
I also appreciate keeping my guns.
But, hey….
That’s just a few things that I find important.
— Joe Tew (@JoeTew) February 11, 2020
Desperate for the attention from the media and the Left
— Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) February 12, 2020
Yes, yes Joe is.
***
Related:
‘Because nothing says grassroots like … ‘ Brit Hume drops Elizabeth Warren and her latest fundraising efforts as only HE can
CAUGHT ‘red-handed’! Bernie ‘Down With the Rich’ Sanders will definitely NOT want this pic going viral (so let’s make it happen)
OMG not colorful graphics and social media! Samantha Bee makes a feckless FOOL of herself going after @PragerU