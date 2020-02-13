Remember when Joe Walsh was going to take up his musket if Trump wasn’t elected?

Good times.

  1. You helped elect him, Joe.
  2. Why must he be stopped? The country is kicking a*s and taking names.
  3. No.
  4. Even a socialist, Joe? Dude.
  5. Wow, talk about a major pandering FAIL.

 

Erick Erickson chimed in because like other conservatives and libertarians, he knows voting for a socialist is stupid.

Trending

He’s so desperate to matter and be relevant.

What? LOL

No.

Just stupid.

Heh.

We see what Sid did here.

Yes, yes Joe is.

***

Related:

‘Because nothing says grassroots like … ‘ Brit Hume drops Elizabeth Warren and her latest fundraising efforts as only HE can

CAUGHT ‘red-handed’! Bernie ‘Down With the Rich’ Sanders will definitely NOT want this pic going viral (so let’s make it happen)

OMG not colorful graphics and social media! Samantha Bee makes a feckless FOOL of herself going after @PragerU

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: erick ericksonJoe WalshTrump