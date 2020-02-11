Remember when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told GOP voters Democrats were in charge and they would just have to yell out from the cheap seats? Or when she claimed Trump was putting people in concentration camps?

Welp, seems she was preaching love and solidarity and claiming Trump is the party of hate while she introduced Bernie Sanders at a rally in New Hampshire last night.

Watch:

Man @AOC was electric tonight in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/cYCBP3iBuD — Meagan Day (@meaganmday) February 11, 2020

Electric tonight.

Wow.

lol — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 11, 2020

We laughed too.

Same old tired lines to promote an old and tired dinosaur. — Arturo Mora (@PadCharFan4ever) February 11, 2020

Ding ding ding.

I’m sorry, but anyone who takes this intellectually vapid child seriously has to be a moron. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) February 11, 2020

Hence Bernie supporters.

Fair.

Too bad they can’t turn her electricity into power for socialist Venezuela. They can’t even keep the lights on. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) February 11, 2020

Wouldn’t that be ironic? And oddly she’d finally be useful.

Really pulled herself up by the bootstraps for that speech. — BirdGang19 (@bird_gang18) February 11, 2020

Economics Lesson of the day by AOC: Milton Keynes says we can have 15 hour work weeks and just get our money from the government. — NotVinnyCerrato🙊 (@95hoo) February 11, 2020

YAY!

She has the intellect of a lamp shade. — Eric D 1 8 3 (@EricDeBo183) February 11, 2020

@AOC is one of the biggest instigators deliberately putting targets on the New York Police Officers backs. — Katie (@CovfefeKatie) February 11, 2020

On what planet? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) February 11, 2020

The one she said is going to end 12 years from now.

Sorry, 11 years and six months from now.

Heh.

***

