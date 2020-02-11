Doesn’t this interview with Elizabeth Warren remind you a little bit of the time Hillary Clinton asked why she wasn’t 50 points ahead of Donald Trump? That same panicked expression, that same Botox-infused brow … that same shrill tone.

Except Hillary wasn’t dubbed in Spanish.

Watch.

Women candidates have been outperforming men in competitive elections since Donald Trump was elected. It's simple—women win! pic.twitter.com/4S6bXRsFuX — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 11, 2020

So even if you’re a crappy politician with crappy ideas, as long as you have a vagina you can win.

Alrighty then.

She could be right … look at AOC.

Should we tell her? pic.twitter.com/8xsdihugs7 — Samantha Claire (@soitweetyeah76) February 11, 2020

Except Hillary was different.

Or something.

Besides, she said SINCE Trump trounced Hillary … duh.

Your ovaries aren’t a political platform, Elizabeth — 𝖊𝖒𝖒𝖆 I 🏳️‍🌈 Bernie2020 (@LilMsMisery) February 11, 2020

And neither is a vagina but we digress.

Seems Bernie supporters aren’t accepting her ‘woman’ card.

Ouch.

Except your are losing at 4th place Liz. — Kosmonaut Hegel (@Kosmonaut_Hegel) February 11, 2020

Big time.

Warren has no path to nomination, I appreciated her candidacy but Bernie is the progressive chance we have to actually take back the country right now. I don't exactly understand what she's doing at this moment. — Osh Bagosh (@AsherLev1987) February 11, 2020

Drop out — I.B.J.D.P.C.N.T. Union Local 643 (@IBJDPCNT643) February 11, 2020

We really have to look past gender stereotypes and vote for Andrew Yang in New Hampshire today. He's our last chance and I cannot express just how important or urgent this is. Please. — Rhiannon Apple Somah (@RhiannonApple) February 11, 2020

Oh, and the Yang Gang showed up.

Keep your dignity, and set yourself up for success in 4-8 years, drop out before super Tuesday and back Bernie. — TAMIL (@Goodmoringmm) February 11, 2020

Good luck with all that, Liz.

***

Related:

‘Can’t WAIT for the debates! LOL!’ Democrat files to challenge AOC for her #NY14 seat and boy-howdy THIS is gonna be fun

‘Welp, the Left can’t billboard either’: Lincoln Project’s billboard meant to dunk on Trump only gets them mocked MERCILESSLY

Eating their OWN! Bernie Bros want to #FireChuckTodd for reading from Bulwark article calling them ‘brownshirts’ and lol