Doesn’t this interview with Elizabeth Warren remind you a little bit of the time Hillary Clinton asked why she wasn’t 50 points ahead of Donald Trump? That same panicked expression, that same Botox-infused brow … that same shrill tone.
Except Hillary wasn’t dubbed in Spanish.
Watch.
Women candidates have been outperforming men in competitive elections since Donald Trump was elected. It's simple—women win! pic.twitter.com/4S6bXRsFuX
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 11, 2020
So even if you’re a crappy politician with crappy ideas, as long as you have a vagina you can win.
Alrighty then.
She could be right … look at AOC.
Should we tell her? pic.twitter.com/8xsdihugs7
— Samantha Claire (@soitweetyeah76) February 11, 2020
Except Hillary was different.
Or something.
Besides, she said SINCE Trump trounced Hillary … duh.
Your ovaries aren’t a political platform, Elizabeth
— 𝖊𝖒𝖒𝖆 I 🏳️🌈 Bernie2020 (@LilMsMisery) February 11, 2020
And neither is a vagina but we digress.
Seems Bernie supporters aren’t accepting her ‘woman’ card.
Uuuummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmw pic.twitter.com/KVqFFoRjLY
— RepublicanDad 2.0 (@RepublicanDad20) February 11, 2020
Ouch.
Except your are losing at 4th place Liz.
— Kosmonaut Hegel (@Kosmonaut_Hegel) February 11, 2020
Big time.
Warren has no path to nomination, I appreciated her candidacy but Bernie is the progressive chance we have to actually take back the country right now. I don't exactly understand what she's doing at this moment.
— Osh Bagosh (@AsherLev1987) February 11, 2020
Drop out
— I.B.J.D.P.C.N.T. Union Local 643 (@IBJDPCNT643) February 11, 2020
We really have to look past gender stereotypes and vote for Andrew Yang in New Hampshire today. He's our last chance and I cannot express just how important or urgent this is. Please.
— Rhiannon Apple Somah (@RhiannonApple) February 11, 2020
Oh, and the Yang Gang showed up.
Keep your dignity, and set yourself up for success in 4-8 years, drop out before super Tuesday and back Bernie.
— TAMIL (@Goodmoringmm) February 11, 2020
bye! pic.twitter.com/kBGrYXkx0m
— stop and frisk (@maryjanebern) February 11, 2020
Good luck with all that, Liz.
***
Related:
‘Can’t WAIT for the debates! LOL!’ Democrat files to challenge AOC for her #NY14 seat and boy-howdy THIS is gonna be fun
‘Welp, the Left can’t billboard either’: Lincoln Project’s billboard meant to dunk on Trump only gets them mocked MERCILESSLY
Eating their OWN! Bernie Bros want to #FireChuckTodd for reading from Bulwark article calling them ‘brownshirts’ and lol