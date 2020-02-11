Doesn’t this interview with Elizabeth Warren remind you a little bit of the time Hillary Clinton asked why she wasn’t 50 points ahead of Donald Trump? That same panicked expression, that same Botox-infused brow … that same shrill tone.

Except Hillary wasn’t dubbed in Spanish.

Watch.

So even if you’re a crappy politician with crappy ideas, as long as you have a vagina you can win.

Alrighty then.

She could be right … look at AOC.

Except Hillary was different.

Or something.

Besides, she said SINCE Trump trounced Hillary … duh.

And neither is a vagina but we digress.

Seems Bernie supporters aren’t accepting her ‘woman’ card.

Ouch.

Big time.

Oh, and the Yang Gang showed up.

Good luck with all that, Liz.

