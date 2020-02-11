RUH-ROH, AOC.

BREAKING: Michelle Caruso-Cabrera has filed paperwork to run for Congress — against @AOC https://t.co/VAKBJRGXng — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) February 11, 2020

Not to tell AOC how to do her job BUT she might want to spend a little more time working on her own campaign. Then again, it’s not like she’s ever really wasted time working for her own district so she might not even notice she’s being challenged by Michelle. Note, Michelle is not only a reporter, she’s a business reporter, so we’re guessing she will be able to challenge AOC on economics … at the very least.

Get your popcorn.

The idea of someone who actually cares about their needs and wants representing them in that seat probably is thrilling.

