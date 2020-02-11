RUH-ROH, AOC.

Not to tell AOC how to do her job BUT she might want to spend a little more time working on her own campaign. Then again, it’s not like she’s ever really wasted time working for her own district so she might not even notice she’s being challenged by Michelle. Note, Michelle is not only a reporter, she’s a business reporter, so we’re guessing she will be able to challenge AOC on economics … at the very least.

Get your popcorn.

Honestly this editor is a little surprised she’s being primaried but yes, best news.

Trending

Heh.

It’s going to be EPIC.

The idea of someone who actually cares about their needs and wants representing them in that seat probably is thrilling.

We can only hope.

***

Related:

‘Welp, the Left can’t billboard either’: Lincoln Project’s billboard meant to dunk on Trump only gets them mocked MERCILESSLY

Eating their OWN! Bernie Bros want to #FireChuckTodd for reading from Bulwark article calling them ‘brownshirts’ and lol

‘Just Xerox a copy’: After you hear Mike Bloomberg’s 2015 speech on minorities you’ll see why he tried to block it #BloombergIsRacist

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCDemocratic primary