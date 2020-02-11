Welp, it looks like the Michael Bloomberg ‘opposition’ is starting to leak out …

Listen to THIS:

Audio of @MikeBloomberg’s 2015 @AspenInstitute speech where he explains that “you can just Xerox (copy)” the description of male, minorities 16-25 and hand to cops. Bloomberg had video of speech blocked. Perhaps because of the problematic explanation he gives for #StopAndFrisk pic.twitter.com/Fm0YCi4ZRy — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

Ruh-roh, Bloomberg has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Actually, we’re not sure there is any sort of ‘splainin’ that he could do to make this go away. Not like he can just write another check and buy his way into the hearts and minds of the minority vote, like he did with the Democratic debates.

This is disgusting. Every cable news show should be leading with and discussing this today. https://t.co/KCnA3EHq2U — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) February 11, 2020

Don’t hold your breath.

But wait, there’s more!

Bloomberg’s broken windows policing absolutely created the culture of racial profiling that led to Black Americans being disproportionately accosted by the police. Here is audio from a NYPD commanding officer chastising his subordinate for NOT racial profiling pic.twitter.com/LfBoPnQdLW — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

Yikes.

Officer Michael Birch is the voice In the audio above. He filed suit for being punished for NOT stopping enough black and Hispanic “males”. They later settled for $280,000. The description that the CO berated him over matches Bloomberg’s. https://t.co/EGzuXJREyI — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

Double yikes.

Of course Bloomberg apologized for #StopAndFrisk, but his racist explanation and justification of it in the video he had blocked shows that he operates from a deeply troubling framework that he would undoubtedly bring to the White House. — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

Triple yikes.

Now on to Bloomberg’s classism: I’ve shared this before, but it needs repeating. In this clip, the Democratic Establishment’s knight in oligarch’s armor explains why regressive taxes are necessary to help poor people from their bad habits of drinking sugary sodas. pic.twitter.com/FaEYhGyGGn — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

Taxing soda to stop people from ingesting sugar.

One of the Establishment’s favorite arguments against Bernie Sanders is that Sanders isn’t a Democrat. We all remember Bloomberg was literally a Republican, but for a reminder, look at the lower third in this video and the initial next to his name. #MikeBloombergIsARepublican pic.twitter.com/1Hr5lMeORo — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

Bloomberg is no Republican.

More like a blue dog Democrat.

I know this video has been shared also, but perhaps you missed it. Here is Bloomberg describing Transwomen as “some man in a dress.” Deeply problematic but also deeply rooted in conservative orthodoxy. #MikeBloombergIsARepublican pic.twitter.com/sUVyfyPu8o — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

Some man in a dress.

Oof.

Mike …

Which brings me to the point: The only difference between Bloomberg & Trump when it comes to Black & Brown boys being stopped and frisked, poor people struggling to survive, transwomen & other marginalized groups is that @MikeBloomberg will sound “presidential” while harming us. — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

As far as the Supreme Court goes, we have no legitimate reason to think Bloomberg would make liberal or progressive appointments to the bench when he’s shown us lifetime of conservative beliefs and policies. #MikeBloombergIsARepublican#MikeBloomberg2020 — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

No wonder #BloombergIsARacist is trending.

Have fun with that, Mikey.

***

Related:

Heap big LIE: Elizabeth Warren claimed she walked 2.2 miles (uphill BAREFOOT IN THE SNOW) to get breakfast, except there’s NO way

‘It’s like she’s getting DUMBER’: AOC lashes out at rural America for using the Electoral College to pick on big cities and OMG-LOL

‘Gonna rip that up TOO?!’ Nancy Pelosi’s claim about Trump’s budget and America’s hard-working families goes SO wrong