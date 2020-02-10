Donald Trump should seriously consider sending Nancy Pelosi a thank you card and maybe even some cookies or chocolates for all of the help she’s given his campaign over the past few months.

And all for free.

From the House Dems’ botched impeachment effort to ripping up the SOTU speech in front of the entire country, she has been a train wreck of epic proportions for the Democrat Party.

Her tweet about Trump’s budget isn’t doing her any favors either:

The budget is a statement of values. Once again, the #TrumpBudget makes it painfully clear how little the President values the good health, financial security and well-being of America’s hard-working families. https://t.co/ohbibWuyY1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 10, 2020

Nancy.

Stop it.

Nobody believes this crap except for the yahoos who will vote for Democrats no matter what. This isn’t convincing Independents or Moderates.

Have we been seeing more of these Pelosi official and professional statement Tweets since the infantile SOTU stunt or is it just me? https://t.co/3EJPAjSgAk — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) February 10, 2020

It’s like she knows she messed up.

The US Constitution was written to RESTRAIN government and the budget is NOT a statement of values. — Freedom from Deep State – TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@CalFreedomMom) February 10, 2020

But if the government cuts spending that means Trump hates America’s hard-working families and stuff!

Are you going to rip up the budget too Drunk Gramma? — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) February 10, 2020

Nancy will never live that down.

Never, ever.

I think you are a Lying Dog Faced Pony Soldier. — J Perry (@jlperry_jr) February 10, 2020

Biden would be proud.

Maybe you should do something to help the poor, homeless, drug addicted, sick people of San Francisco, maybe get out there with a shovel and clean that dookie 💩 off your streets and then you can talk about American’s well being. — ATennesseePerspective🇺🇸 (@SpeakinFromTN) February 10, 2020

Oof.

Resign — Randy Bowen🇺🇸 (@Damnoldguy) February 10, 2020

I think we've heard enough of you this past week. You're the speaker of the house, not the speaker of Twitter. — tezzles (@tezzles) February 10, 2020

No, the budget is the request of monetary funding from the Congress!You as recent actions have shown are falsely stating what the budget request entails! You as the Speaker are suppose to work with the executive branch to meet the citizens outcome,not yours! @POTUS @foxandfriends — tim ahearn (@AhearnTim) February 10, 2020

Your ignorance is always on full display — Scott Allen (@ScottyshSin) February 10, 2020

I highly doubt everything you say. — Waterbug (@waterbug721) February 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/SkgverO78h — Red is right, left is wrong ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🐘🐘🐘 (@thunder825) February 10, 2020

Tough week last week.

Let’s hope that trend continues for our friends on the Left.

***

