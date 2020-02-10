Since Adam Schiff had his backside handed to him BADLY in front of the entire WORLD trying to impeach Trump for beating Hillary in 2016, he’s been very busy tweeting out sanctimonious garbage trying to distract from the fool he made of himself.

Like this tweet about how he was just doing his constitutional duty.

We did our constitutional duty and upheld our oath, even as many Senators did not. They declined to hear from witnesses and refused to convict even as they admitted the case against the President was proven. The voters will hold them, and the President, accountable. pic.twitter.com/YOgq7Wj1jy — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) February 9, 2020

Didn’t Adam just spend months telling voters they weren’t smart enough to hold the president accountable and that’s why they were trying so hard to get him impeached?

James Woods came down on Schiff for Brains:

This political spirochete literally accusing the majority of the United States Senate of malfeasance is rich. #AdamSchiff is living proof you can actually turn “hello” into a bald-faced lie. https://t.co/0QKWF0Do8B — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 10, 2020

Political spirochete.

Know what that is?

Welp, this editor did not and upon doing a Bing search (FU, Google) it appears that a spirochete is the bacterium that causes syphillis.

Heh.

Man, we are so glad Mr. Woods is back.

Total schitthead. — Dr. Nathan Explosion 👨🏻‍🔬 #brutal (@N3S73) February 10, 2020

It goes both ways @AdamSchiff.

The voters will hold you, Ms Pelosi and "The Squad" accountable as well. — desertskies (@azdesertskies1) February 10, 2020

Man, let’s hope so.

But but but he said the voters couldn't be trusted. — Ruckus74 (@Ruckus1974) February 10, 2020

See?

He is a piece of work, that #ShiftySchiff — Megan (@jamiehicks50) February 10, 2020

And apparently similar to bacterium that causes an STD.

Ouch.

***

