Bill Kristol seemed pretty sure of himself over a month ago making this prediction about the Impeachment Trial in the Senate …

What’ll happen: House sends over articles. Senate adopts McConnell’s rules on party line vote, convenes as court of impeachment. House managers make case, show need for witnesses, seek to call them. CJ Roberts agrees. His ruling upheld by 47 Dems + ~ 12 Reps. Bolton testifies. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 8, 2020

Wow. Was he EVER wrong.

We’re honestly surprised he left this up because surely he had to know someone would point out how wrong his predictions really were, like Brit Hume.

This held up well. https://t.co/3qupx10trX — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 9, 2020

Ouch, Bill … we felt that over here.

Unfortunately Brit, Bill has turned into somewhat a joke with his opinions. He use to be so respected. What happened to him ? ☹️ — dan2354 (@dan23541) February 9, 2020

Ahoy ahoy!

Like everything else this dork tweets. — Keith😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) February 9, 2020

Oh look, Bill Krystol is wrong, again. Look at how surprised I am. — Brian (@BeRyeIn) February 9, 2020

Shhhh… Just tell him Jeb won the election. — John cooper (@Johncooper22) February 10, 2020

No one has been more consistently wrong in more spectacular fashion than him. Maybe @paulkrugman , but @BillKristol is close. — Denny Butcher⭐⭐⭐ (@butch72_07) February 9, 2020

Krugman is the king of being wrong, mainly because of his prediction that the Internet was just a passing fad.

But it’s close.

Nostradamus he is not. — Jonathan Hewitt (@jonrhewitt) February 9, 2020

Kristol's political writings heavily indulge in fantasy/ fiction. Sad but amusing. — Rob Rinto (@Go_Rinto) February 10, 2020

Wishful thinking. — The Divine Ms. B 🎃 (@MsBookAHolic) February 10, 2020

That’s exactly what it was for Bill.

He’s been wrong for 4 years now. Why is Bill still a thing? — Chris Betchley (@nxtleveldesign) February 9, 2020

He never gets tired of being completely wrong. Great pick up for @TheDemocrats — John Schreiber ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JohnSchreiber8) February 9, 2020

He’ll fit right in.

