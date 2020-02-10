Hey guys, good news! Elizabeth Warren is just like us, she walks in the snow to get her breakfast at McDonalds. In fact, she claimed she walked 2.2 miles (uphill and barefoot in the snow) just this morning.

Look at her being all down to Earth and stuff.

Except it looks like she’s full of crap.

SHOCKER, right? She’s usually so forthcoming and honest about stuff.

Hey, Elizabeth, check Google Maps next time.

Oof.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Annnd we’re dead.

Not it.

Ain’t THAT the truth?

***

Related:

‘It’s like she’s getting DUMBER’: AOC lashes out at rural America for using the Electoral College to pick on big cities and OMG-LOL

‘Gonna rip that up TOO?!’ Nancy Pelosi’s claim about Trump’s budget and America’s hard-working families goes SO wrong

HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume draaags Bill Kristol with his old tweet predicting what would happen in the Senate on impeachment

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth Warrenmcdonaldssnowwalk