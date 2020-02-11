Man, you’d think if The Lincoln Project went to the trouble of leasing a billboard space facing Trump’s New Hampshire rally they’d have at least tried to make it legible. This thing is a mess …

On that note, how hard do you think Trump laughed when he saw it?

What the hell is that orange thing? Just an orange with Trump’s hair? Oh, and the p***y quote is super original. As for the rest of it we can hardly read it which is not good for a billboard.

We know the Left can’t meme but apparently they can’t ‘billboard’ either. And spare us with the whole, ‘they’re conservatives too’ BS, because sorry, that is total BS.

Was it designed by a blind person? https://t.co/bLtEBjBTvh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 11, 2020

A blind person who was running while they designed it.

Oh settle down, it’s a joke.

What a waste of money. I can barely read it and I can zoom in. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) February 11, 2020

Seriously.

Lol. Trump is scaaaaared now! 😂😂😂😂 — PartyofOneLyingDogFace (@ADmomof3) February 11, 2020

HA HA HA HA.

We mean, yeah, he totally is now.

Even Claude Taylor thinks it sucks:

I know a little about billboards. This is a really poorly designed one. Too busy. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) February 11, 2020

And he’s hardcore anti-Trump.

That’s an atrocious billboard lol — Phil (@philllosoraptor) February 11, 2020

If you hadn't said it was about the president, it would be impossible to tell at a glance. Really ineffective design. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) February 11, 2020

It sort of looks like a billboard for a chiropractor from the ’90s.

But hey, WTG Never Trump! A for effort.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

