We watch a lot of cringy footage here at Twitchy. Hey man, when you cover Twitter for a living, especially political Twitter, it’s just what you do. And we have seen some super cringy videos … but this one of Pete Buttigieg talking about ‘dark money’ to a room full of black people could well be the most cringy ever.

Watch.

BLACK MONEY.

OMG. Did he really say that?

African American money.

Dark money, Pete.

The look on the host’s face … annnd we’re dead.

Trending

Can you imagine the fit the media would throw if Trump slipped like that?! ROFL

And what’s the deal with his suit matching the backdrop?

Pete. Dude.

Make it stop.

***

Related:

‘Just Xerox a copy’: After you hear Mike Bloomberg’s 2015 speech on minorities you’ll see why he tried to block it #BloombergIsRacist

Heap big LIE: Elizabeth Warren claimed she walked 2.2 miles (uphill BAREFOOT IN THE SNOW) to get breakfast, except there’s NO way

‘It’s like she’s getting DUMBER’: AOC lashes out at rural America for using the Electoral College to pick on big cities and OMG-LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black Moneydark moneyPete Buttigiegracism