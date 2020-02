Nothing to see here, folks. Just a bunch of Democrats going after freelancers to protect the unions … like what they did in California.

Nancy Pelosi is so proud of it, too.

The most important table in America is the kitchen table. Tomorrow, we will pass the #PROAct to protect Americans’ rights to join a union and raise the purchasing power of families across America. #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/XImTUpkotN

If they were ‘for the people’ they wouldn’t be taking work FROM the people to kowtow to the unions. They’d be far wiser to just be honest and admit they’re ‘for the unions’.

This thread from ‘SuperAB5 Stabber’ is an eye-opening read and should scare the crap out of any freelancer out there, or anyone who loves a freelancer.

Here we go. You thought #AB5 was just for California? Welcome to our nightmare. #PROAct or HR2474 is #AB5 for everyone who pointed and laughed at California. They’re coming for you because they hate nothing more than independent Americans. Godspeed. https://t.co/pFSGVNKaUg — 🔪SúperAB5 Stabber🔪 (@SuperAndrea) February 6, 2020

The last thing Democrats want is for workers to realize they don’t need a union because if workers ditch the unions, the unions have no choice but to ditch the Democrats. And we all know Democrats can’t afford to lose the big bucks unions dump into their coffers.

She continued:

And if you think for one moment that it’s not a big deal because it’ll never pass the Senate, think again. This is why elections matter. If Dems take the Senate and the White House this election cycle, guess what happens to #PROAct #HR2474. #AB5 — 🔪SúperAB5 Stabber🔪 (@SuperAndrea) February 6, 2020

Absolutely fair point. ^

I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but if you’re an independent contractor / freelancer, you're going to have to make some uncomfortable choices if you want to hold on to any kind of freedom as creatives. #PROAct #HR2474 #AB5 — 🔪SúperAB5 Stabber🔪 (@SuperAndrea) February 6, 2020

From AB5facts.com:

NATIONALLY: H.R.2474, titled ‘The PRO Act’, includes language directly copied from AB5. In addition, H.R 2474 would invalidate all state-based right-to-work laws nationwide. H.R.2474 has been either directly or tacitly endorsed by several 2020 presidential candidates, including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and is expected to be heard in Congress the week of February 3, 2020.

Scary stuff, folks.

Wake up America, this is what the Democrats are driving to now. Unions have been losing power in the United States for years and this is nothing more than an attempt to prop them up as well as take away the ability of private contractors to work as they see fit. https://t.co/XFbbPLzt89 — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) February 6, 2020

Bingo.

***

Related:

He’s RIGHT you know: Brit Hume makes an example of both WaPo and the NYT by using their own front page ‘acquittal’ headlines

The IRONY: S.E. Cupp tells Romney not to worry about ‘unprincipled hypocrites’ and ‘sellouts’ supporting Trump and HELLO backfire

She went full-out CAPS LOCK! Bette Midler loses her ever-loving MIND (even more) over Trump’s pinned tweet (Acosta too!)