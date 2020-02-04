As Twitchy reported earlier, Gallup was filled with bad news for Democrats.

And excellent news for Trump.

Gosh, Adam and Nancy, we thought the whole point of impeaching Trump was to remove him, not make him more popular and even more electable than he already was.

Interesting, as Brit Hume tweeted:

Gallup also find Republican party on an upswing. Interesting in the midst of impeachment. https://t.co/plfVyda6qR — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 4, 2020

Not only is Trump more popular but so is the Republican Party. After months of being called traitors, liars, cowards, Russians, and most every other insult you can think of by the Left, the media, and the Democrats one would think this can’t be possible.

But it is.

Suck on that, Schiff for Brains.

An illegitimate impeachment; big difference. Few care. — Bill Wilson (@OPM4everNot) February 4, 2020

Illegitimate and completely partisan.

Yup.

You can fool all Americans some of the time, you can fool some Americans all of the time but, @TheDemocrats are trying to fool all Americans all of the time. — coastal eddy (@m_stewart_paine) February 4, 2020

Nancy tried to warn them but AOC and the squad run the party now. — Bob (@roberttcu12) February 4, 2020

They never learn.

Thank goodness.

Democrats have done so much for the Republicans…thanks Democrats! — CB1 (@crazyhouse3) February 4, 2020

Right? Trump couldn’t have done it without them.

Thanks Democrats!

***

