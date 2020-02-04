Thank goodness we have members of our traditional media who are brave enough and willing to cover the IMPORTANT stories of the day, like this nugget from CNN’s own, Brian Stelter.

You know, the guy who won the big Liberal Hack tournament on Twitter?

Brian seems REALLY upset about lunch. Someone get him a sandwich or something, sheesh.

From CNN.com:

President Donald Trump’s targeting of CNN is moving to yet another arena: The annual presidential lunch with television network anchors.

CNN anchors are being excluded from Tuesday’s lunch, three sources said on Monday night.
Trump, like presidents before him, typically invites anchors from all the major networks to dine with him at the White House in advance of his State of the Union address. The lunch conversation is considered off the record, but it gives the anchors a sense of the president’s state of mind before they anchor SOTU coverage.
“Despite Trump’s persistent attacks on the news media, he’s kept up such traditions,” Politico pointed out last year.

This is the first time in recent memory that a president has singled out one network and opted not invite any anchors from there.

Oh boo hoo HOO!

Trending

There ya’ go.

Oof, right in the badoobies.

Don’t worry, Tater, someone will bring some leftovers home for ya’.

Hang in there.

***

Related:

Way to piss EVERYONE off, #MayorCheat! Pete Buttigieg explains premature ‘victory’ claims but ain’t nobody BUYIN’ it (watch)

‘You mean like a SHADOW?’ Ilhan Omar’s contribution to #IowaCaucus outrage does NOT go well for her, like at all

HOO-BOY: Reading this DAMNING thread from Lee Fang about Pete Buttigieg and Shadow Inc. it’s no wonder #MayorCheat is trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNNLunchSOTUTrump