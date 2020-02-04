You’d think Pete Buttigieg would understand that he is in desperate need of doing some MAJOR damage control with the rumors swirling around about his involvement with Shadow Inc. and the app that seems to be at the center of several conspiracy theories about the Iowa Caucus but nope.

Instead of admitting his claims of victory were premature and apologizing for how that must have looked, Mayor Cheat did a song and dance about his camp’s sort of personal victory.

You buyin’ this?

Watch.

Last night, our campaign gathered support in urban, suburban, and rural areas alike. In blue and red counties across Iowa. Americans everywhere are ready for a new kind of politics. pic.twitter.com/SotPDfPvaI — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 4, 2020

Dude.

Pete is completely tone-deaf.

Are you still claiming victory based on all of this data: pic.twitter.com/P0mO2QBMMw — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 4, 2020

You declared victory when no numbers existed but cool — Joe Fedorowicz (@JoeFedorowicz) February 4, 2020

So, without any facts or evidence presented, you declared that you won the Iowa caucus last night while constantly preaching about Trump being a liar. If you'll lie about something like this what else will you lie about Pope Petey? — Gunner Morris Fine מוריס בסדר (@GunnerFine) February 4, 2020

For the sake of "transparency", what exactly did you get from Shadow for $42,500?https://t.co/EL7vPO5lCb — Troy Rudd ✊🔥 (@troyrudd) February 4, 2020

Oof.

That story just isn’t going away, Pete.

This is really scummy — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 4, 2020

Sort of like when Pete claimed he had a bunch of support from black South Carolinians and used stock photos of people in Kenya to prove it? Yeah, very scummy.

Good luck with that, Pete.

***

