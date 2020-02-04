You’d think Pete Buttigieg would understand that he is in desperate need of doing some MAJOR damage control with the rumors swirling around about his involvement with Shadow Inc. and the app that seems to be at the center of several conspiracy theories about the Iowa Caucus but nope.

Instead of admitting his claims of victory were premature and apologizing for how that must have looked, Mayor Cheat did a song and dance about his camp’s sort of personal victory.

You buyin’ this?

Watch.

Dude.

Pete is completely tone-deaf.

Trending

Oof.

That story just isn’t going away, Pete.

Sort of like when Pete claimed he had a bunch of support from black South Carolinians and used stock photos of people in Kenya to prove it? Yeah, very scummy.

Good luck with that, Pete.

