Bernie Sanders fangirl Ilhan Omar jumped on the Iowa Caucus conspiracy theory bandwagon overnight …

Democracy dies in the darkness! #IACaucus — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2020

Did she ask the Washington Post if it was ok to use their cute little tagline?

And psh, let’s not pretend she’s actually concerned with Democracy.

Socialism maybe.

And as usual, her tweet didn’t exactly go over very well:

The #DNCRigging is underway now. The Democrat Party realizes that they can't have nuts like you, @AOC & @BernieSanders leading the charge. They realize what you guys all fail to realize, America will NEVER BE A SOCIALIST COUNTRY!!! #Iowa #IowaCaucas pic.twitter.com/nXDEbe99oO — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) February 4, 2020

OOF.

No, you know what, that tweet is more like an OUCH.

I think the results are somewhere in that darkness — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) February 4, 2020

Or in shade?

you mean that "Shadow"? smfh — Faïza Harbi (@HarbiFaiza) February 4, 2020

THERE it is.

In the SHADOWS.

You know, like Shadow Inc?

Democracy dies in socialism — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) February 4, 2020

True story.

At the hands of Democrats, no less — Mingo Mango (@mingomango14) February 4, 2020

It’s your party running this mess. Deal with it. — B🏀b Cook (@BobCook72) February 4, 2020

You are a conspiracy theorist. — Jake Fradkin (@jsftennis) February 4, 2020

They gotta make Biden win …in the darkness. — Unimpeachable Malarkist Steven (@estbom) February 4, 2020

Not enough popcorn out there.

The Democrats are hilarious — Allen (@AllenPneuma19) February 4, 2020

And not hilarious ha ha, hilarious sad.

Democracy dies in Shadows — 💙🤍🖤Shuckle🏳️‍🌈 (@comfydoots) February 4, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

