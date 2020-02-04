Donald Trump is about 24 hours away from victory in his impeachment trial and new polling out from Gallup shows he’s at a “new all-time high”:
Gallup has Trump's job approval up to 49%, a new all-time high.https://t.co/pnH6x2VD7j pic.twitter.com/XSNYBz4zLN
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 4, 2020
Thank you Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi! He couldn’t have done it without you:
Great job @AdamSchiff and @SpeakerPelosi!
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 4, 2020
To put things into perspective, Trump is +4 when compared to Obama at the same point in their first terms:
Gallup – Presidential job approval at this point in the first term:
Carter 58
Reagan 55
HW Bush 47
Clinton 52
W Bush 49
Obama 45
Trump 49
Trump is now ahead of Obama, tied with W and only 3 behind Clinton with 9 months to go until the election.
And all three won reelection.
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 4, 2020
This could go down as the biggest backfire in political history, and Dems will deny it to their last breath:
Democrats still won't believe this has backfired.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 4, 2020
***