Adam Schiff is full of Schiff … but you knew that.

It’s interesting how brazen he has been in lying about not knowing Eric Ciaramella aka the whistleblower when everything around him (including his own actions and things he’s said) seem to prove otherwise. Since we can’t rely on the traditional media to actually cover this lie, luckily there are other resources in social media like account @ALX who take the time to tear the good representative from California and his lie apart.

Take a look.

Don’t worry, ALX brought receipts:

Huh, this seems kinda sorta important. Schiff recruited two National Security Council aides to his committee staff the same month the whistleblower submitted his complaint.

That seems like convenient timing, doncha think?

Conflict of interest anyone?

From Real Clear Investigations:

Barely two weeks after Donald Trump took office, Eric Ciaramella – the CIA analyst whose name was recently linked in a tweet by the president and mentioned by lawmakers as the anonymous “whistleblower” who touched off Trump’s impeachment – was overheard in the White House discussing with another staffer how to remove the newly elected president from office, according to former colleagues.

Sean Misko: He spoke with Ciaramella about the need to “take out,” or remove, President Trump. Later he went to work for Rep. Adam Schiff’s committee.
Center for a New American Security
Sources told RealClearInvestigations the staffer with whom Ciaramella was speaking was Sean Misko. Both were Obama administration holdovers working in the Trump White House on foreign policy and national security issues. And both expressed anger over Trump’s new “America First” foreign policy, a sea change from President Obama’s approach to international affairs.

“Just days after he was sworn in they were already talking about trying to get rid of him,” said a White House colleague who overheard their conversation.

What a joke this whole thing has been.

The New York Times even said he knows him.

C’mon man.

The ONLY reason this editor would support the Senate calling witnesses is so they could call Schiff and the whistleblower and put them under oath. Wouldn’t that be a hoot?

***

