HOOboy.

Seems our good friends at Mediaite might need to brush up on having a sense of humor because it appears they missed that Greg Gutfeld claiming Trump is so effective he will cure the Coronavirus was in fact a joke. Perhaps they’re unfamiliar with Greg’s schtick? Or maybe they’re just humorless scolds looking for any opportunity to try and paint people in the conservative media as nutballs.

Take a look.

Greg Gutfeld Says Impeachment Has Made Trump Most ‘Effective’ President: He’ll ‘Probably Cure Coronavirus’ Next https://t.co/y3UbPq0el1 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 29, 2020

Wow.

From Mediaite:

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld opined on The Five, Wednesday, that impeachment is making President Donald Trump so “effective” and driven he’ll “probably cure the Coronavirus and make China pay for it.” “As Donald Trump signs yet another trade deal and reveals a Middle East peace plan amid an economic boom, it raises the key question: how can a president do so many effective things and still face a hateful opposition?” asked Gutfeld during his opening monologue. “If you ask people to grade his work based on their lives, they’ll tell you things are great because the results are obvious. More jobs, higher wages, peace, prosperity. But if you ask them about impeachment or about the president in general, the responses will vary, so why is that?”

They thought he was serious.

As we said up there … HOOboy.

Greg was none too thrilled with the piece:

Another poor job at a grade school book report. If you can’t even do that correctly, you’re not just a bad writer but an incompetent transcriber. https://t.co/BakhBtayqc — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 29, 2020

But tell us how you REALLY feel, Greg.

Ouch.

Tough break, guys.

Relax. They’re idiots and you’ve got great hair. — JaneMiami (@janemiami) January 29, 2020

He really does have pretty great hair.

Never heard of them. — NJPSUmom (@Luvmy2nls) January 29, 2020

Oof.

He learned it from Adam Schiff. He writes what he wants to THINK you said, not what you ACTUALLY said. — JcT (@txJCTtx) January 30, 2020

Awww, well that explains it.

I guess they missed the cat ice cream segment? — Matt Soldano (@MattySold) January 29, 2020

Learn to code? — Brian (@napp4ever) January 30, 2020

HA HA HA HA

That never gets old.

Someone PLEASE buy these people a sense of humor💯👍 pic.twitter.com/Zcq5GGA3Hp — Allison Pierce (@aliluvslife) January 30, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

