Sounds like Media Matters still has it out for Sharyl Attkisson.

Granted, they have it out for any journo who reports the truth about things they’d rather not see reported on but the attention and time they spend on her is impressive.

And it means she is exactly where she is supposed to be.

Sharyl addressed them:

A media friend recently told me the left wing smear group Media Matters is still publishing defamatory fabrications about my career, history, why I quit CBS, etc. That traditionally means I’m successfully hovering over a target 🎯. I wonder which one they’re worried about. 🤔😉 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 27, 2020

We wonder which story they’re worried about too.

Could be more than one.

Hrm.

Does anyone pay attention to MMFA anymore? I got to where I couldn't stomach their nonsense and tuned them out — CASACarl (@TheRealCASACarl) January 27, 2020

Fair point. They are fairly unbearable.

What surprised me is that the few left who do pay attention all seem to be in the news media and many of them not even aware they are a left wing smear group! — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 28, 2020

Or they’re well aware and choose to ignore the fact they’re a smear group.

Who actually funds Media Matters? How do they actually earn money smearing people and generally being a nuisance? — Cr1tLord (@Cr1tLord) January 27, 2020

They use pass through fundraisers and therefore do not have to disclose. Before they went dark, they got $1 million from Soros. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 28, 2020

That tells us everything we need to know.

You can be thankful you're not being smeared by a group with credibility or reach. — Belize042 (@belize042) January 27, 2020

Excellent point.

Fire away, Sharyl… — RONNIE BLANTON⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Oberonkanobe) January 27, 2020

Indeed, Sharyl.

Fire away.

***

