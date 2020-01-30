Wednesday was by far one of the worst (if not THE worst) days of the Impeachment trial for Democrats, and especially House Managers who made it all too clear they have no real case against Trump and they never have. Beyond their silly emotional preening about EVIL president this, what about the Constitution that, their actual facts don’t even line up.

And in some instances even completely contradict the whistleblower’s claims:

House Managers say that Trump wasn’t interested in Biden and Ukraine until Joe started running for President Sorry, that contradicts the WHISTLEBLOWER who said Giuliani was speaking in “late 2018” to the prosecutor who Biden got fired pic.twitter.com/Vr2RVoRwMc — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) January 30, 2020

RUH-ROH.

So was the whistleblower lying?

Or are the House Managers just full of it?

Probably both.

Giuliani was clearly preparing for the Mueller Report, not the 2020 election. — SCarolina (@RealappraiserSC) January 30, 2020

But if he wasn’t looking into Biden to help Trump gosh, that means no case!

Well well well, what do we have here. — LaDinosaur Jones 🦖 🇺🇸 ⚜️ (@ladinosaurjones) January 30, 2020

An inconvenient fact.

they can’t even keep up with their own facts it’s an embarrassment that they’re not even aware of which in itself is astounding and these people run our country 😑 — Sabrina Campbell (@SabrinaSATX) January 30, 2020

Lies just flow from their mouths. — Ruth Hill (@rhill22733) January 30, 2020

They don't even know the complaint of their whistleblower? — Humberto Barrios (@hum_ba) January 30, 2020

Doesn’t sound like they do.

exactly! the Dems still don't care cause it is not about what Trump did it was just about making sure Trump and the american people didn't find out what they were doing. — Royce Osentowski – Text Trump to 88022 (@rollz_royce) January 30, 2020

They NEVER thought she’d lose.

Dems problem is they can't keep track of their lies because there are so many. They know Hollywood people, should probably find a continuity director. — Mad as Ell (@ebprice1976) January 30, 2020

When people tell the truth it doesn’t take effort to remember the details.

So, we’re done now, right? VOTE SENATE!

***

