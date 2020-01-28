We can’t even tell you why this made us laugh so hard … but it did.

Perhaps because it sums up what we’ve been watching happen between Trump and the mainstream media for the past several years.

Watch.

CBS truck just got towed from the Trump rally in Wildwood pic.twitter.com/AbFOvNQruc — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2020

‘THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!’

That is hilarious.

I love how you hear “Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump” while it’s happening. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 28, 2020

DEPORTED. They have to go back. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 28, 2020

Nah just taking out the trash 😂 — ❌Donna ⏳Text TRUMP to 88022❌ (@donnamoon81146) January 28, 2020

Oof.

Hope the "journalists" were inside. — Emma From Brooklyn (@emma_giaquinto) January 28, 2020

Double oof.

That’s awesome! 😂 @CBSNews breaking the parking laws because they’re above the law. — magalopes (@mlwelch31) January 28, 2020

What do they think, this is a Hillary rally? Fake news can't park where they want. pic.twitter.com/py38ESkm3S — Pendergast 🇺🇸 (@AnrdewK) January 28, 2020

Just released photo of the CBS van driver at the scene…. pic.twitter.com/sWaAIpHpd9 — CitizenPain1 (@CitizenPain_1) January 28, 2020

Sometimes it’s the little things that make us laugh.

Womp-womp, CBS.

