As Twitchy readers know, Joseph Sakran wrote a fairly lengthy thread about receiving a death thread under the windshield of his car. Sakran even shared photos of the alleged death threat sitting under his windshield wiper … which may have ultimately been why he ended up deleting the entire thread.

Upon closer inspection of the photo it looked like the photo had been taken in someone’s personal garage as opposed to a work/parking garage.

Now it’s entirely possible the threat was real but that he deleted the thread after it received quite a bit of attention is a bit suspect. Just sayin’.

The editor of the original piece can confirm the tweets from his thread are indeed gone. We asked Sakran why he deleted the thread in an effort to give him the benefit of the doubt (hey, things happen, the tweets could have been wiped by accident, reported and removed, etc.), but at this point he has not responded.

UPDATE: On January 27, @JosephSakran appears to have deleted the tweet detailing the alleged death threat he received. I dunno about you guys, but I'm calling hoaxhttps://t.co/Bi6RXTpHEU — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) January 27, 2020

Another gun-grabber hoax?

So, this happened… @markseamonmd @falcone_rich Are you doctors starting to rethink how much trust you put in @josephsakran? Thousands on Twitter could see through what you could not.#ObviousFraudIsObvious#gunsense pic.twitter.com/4Hr2gFxuhU — realKentAtwater (@AtwaterReal) January 27, 2020

We now go live to the people who put the death threat on your car: pic.twitter.com/c7W2rCxQy7 — 👌 Did I hear they just served peach mints?🇺🇸 (@SleeveMeAlone) January 26, 2020

We’ll keep an eye out to see if Sakran explains why he deleted the thread …

***

