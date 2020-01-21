The media seem upset over their ‘placement’ during the much-anticipated Senate Impeachment Trial.

Don’t those senators know who they are?!

Like Matt Laslo for example, complaining that they are not sheep.

REPORTERS AREN’T SHEEP: View from the print/radio reporter press pen to the photographer’s pen just off the Senate floor. They’ve severely restricted our access during the impeachment proceedings pic.twitter.com/xdj6Ym3dQ1 — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 21, 2020

Narrator: Reporters ARE sheep.

Look at them all in their tidy little pen.

HA!

Oh no! Velvet ropes! The horror! — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 21, 2020

Oh no, curtailing the First Amendment – the horror! When did you come to oppose that part of the Constitution? — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 21, 2020

Wha?

Dude, repeat after us … BAAAAA

Cry more, liberal hack. — Allen (@AllenPneuma19) January 21, 2020

Ever read any of my stuff? Republican lawmakers do and don’t call me a liberal hack — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 21, 2020

He’s so fussy.

Poor sheep.

Err … poor journo.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 21, 2020

We are too.

So very, very sorry.

True, sheep are useful — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) January 21, 2020

Oof.

Remember this? pic.twitter.com/qyaAznl8b9 — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) January 21, 2020

🎻 — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 21, 2020

If you aren't sheep, why is it impossible to tell one reporter's partisan bleating from any other's? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) January 21, 2020

You're right. Sheep don't viciously ruin people's lives and then bleat they were just fairly reporting facts (that fit their narrative). — Doctor Fever, Blues Evangelist (@BornProblematic) January 21, 2020

And? — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) January 21, 2020

Baaaaaaaaaa — Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 21, 2020

You’re right. Sheep have value — Lt Col Patrick Meagher (@Squarzelfitz) January 21, 2020

Oof again.

Thoughts and prayers to you in this difficult time. — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) January 21, 2020

Samesies.

Thoughts and prayers for reporters during their darkest hour.

