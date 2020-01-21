Alyssa Milano seemed quite distraught over the peaceful gun rally held in Virginia on Monday. Apparently, a bunch of men in hunting gear makes her and others believe the rally was some sort of white power thing, which has been debunked over and over and over again.

No one has ever accused Alyssa of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Colion Noir had a thought about how Alyssa could help since she was so concerned about all the racism and stuff:

Would you support me in putting together a people of Color 2A Rally? https://t.co/lvmY3hZnmN — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) January 21, 2020

We’re going to guess that’s a big ol’ no … but others seemed just fine with it.

You know, those evil racists on the Right.

Yes, Sir! The 2nd amendment is for us all. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) January 21, 2020

Do it. Please let Twitter know if you need any help! — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) January 21, 2020

Damn right I would! — Rob Miller (@rob_miller72) January 21, 2020

Oh hell yeah! — Aware & Uncompliant (@RoadbikeRon) January 21, 2020

I’d donate — CJ (@cmonbuddyreally) January 21, 2020

She’d lock her door and call the police — M Mangoz 🇺🇸 (@MMangoz) January 21, 2020

And then claim everyone else is racist because orange man bad.

Yup.

Of course! What can we do to help? — Alex Furlong (@RoombaWithAView) January 21, 2020

💯… Without hesitation!!👊 — markharger (@markharger) January 21, 2020

Look at all that white supremacy and racism.

Sheesh.

This really IS Trump’s America.

Heh.

