Seems Iowans are the big problem people are facing in New York City.

Whoda thunk it?

Stinkin’ Iowans and their evil Iowan ways!

'Go Back to Iowa' — Brooklyn Borough President Rails Against Gentrification in Heated Speech https://t.co/30zEOBYog2 — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) January 21, 2020

From NY1.com:

“Go back to Iowa, you go back to Ohio. New York City belongs to the people that were here and made New York City what it is,” Adams told the crowd gathered at the House of Justice on Monday. The comments set off a social media firestorm, even as the line was welcome with cheers and applause by the primarily black audience gathered at the House of Justice. “I’m a New Yorker. I protected this city. I have a right to put my voice in how this city should run,” Adams said. Shortly after the event, Adams took to Twitter to double down, criticizing “new arrivals” for not making an effort to be a part of well-established communities.

Here he is doubling down:

Thanks for asking, Mara. Some of it is as simple as saying “hello” to your fellow neighbors. It’s also patronizing local businesses that have been there for years. It’s adopting a local school or shelter and lending a hand. It’s breaking bread with new faces and building bonds. — Eric Adams (@BPEricAdams) January 20, 2020

Yeah, Iowans! You big meanie heads!

Oh, and Ohioans too!

Leave those poor New Yorkers alone, freakin’ bullies and stuff.

Let me be clear: Anyone can be a New Yorker, but not everyone comes to our city with the spirit of being part of our city. I have a problem with that, and I’m unapologetic in asking more of our new arrivals to communities who were once waking up to gun shots and not alarm clocks. — Eric Adams (@BPEricAdams) January 20, 2020

Huh?

Why would Iowans or Ohioans bring back gunshots for alarm clocks? Anyone else confused or is his tweet really just that stupid? IowaHawk, clearly an Iowan, had thoughts:

Finally, a politician with the courage to call out the number one source of all the problems plaguing New York Cityhttps://t.co/Cd5usWzi94 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 21, 2020

Right?! After all of this time, New York City has figured out what their big problem is … Iowans.

When a Texan says "go back to California" or a Floridian says "go back to New York" it's because of backwards thinking xenophobia; when a New Yorker says "go back to Iowa" it's because they're bravely defending their community against the ravages of gentrification — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 21, 2020

is Brooklyn-being-taken-over-by-invading-Iowans even a thing? I know, in total, 4 people from Iowa in NYC, and that's 4 more than 99.5% of other Iowans — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 21, 2020

I think the only successful invasion Iowa ever pulled off was the Siege of Long Beach California 1930-1960 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 21, 2020

I'm in ur Brooklyn drinkin ur whiskey pic.twitter.com/yJXiZQcS3Q — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 21, 2020

don't worry, I was just there temporarily. Ol' Hobo Dave goes wherever the Union Pacific takes him — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 21, 2020

Ol’ Hobo Dave.

That works.

So I guess this guy is a "build the wall" kind of dude? 🙂 — Jerry Geleff (@GeleffJerry) January 21, 2020

Yup, but just for Iowans.

Iowa, the greatest threat to America……. — Junior (@Jxnyor) January 21, 2020

They should build a wall. — S Martin (@T_SMartin) January 21, 2020

ESPECIALLY around the state of Iowa.

Yup.

