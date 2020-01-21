As Twitchy reported last week, Project Veritas shared some troubling footage of Bernie Sanders’ field organizer Kyle Jurek. Welp, it sounds like Bernie Sanders has a staffer issue or two because another field organizer from South Carolina echoed almost exactly what Jurek said about Gulags, re-education, and violence. It’s almost like Sanders’ campaign attracts a very specific sort of dangerous and crazy.

‘The Soviet Union was not horrible.’

‘For women’s rights, the Soviet Union is the most progressive place in the world.’

Seems Martin deleted his account:

Huh, wonder why he’d do that? He was all about straight-up getting armed and fighting the revolution.

The DNC created a monster and they can’t control it.

Guess not.

 

