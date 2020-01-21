Wow, how times have changed.

The Media Research Center was good enough to compile several familiar faces from the Bill Clinton impeachment fighting AGAINST the Senate calling more witnesses.

Watch:

FLASHBACK: The liberal media hated the idea of calling more witnesses during Bill Clinton's impeachment, saying it was a "distraction" and a "sham." pic.twitter.com/ibHWKLJjfk — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) January 20, 2020

Our favorite part of this is the guy at the end calling the impeachment of Clinton a, ‘Partisan Hit Job.’

Sort like what we’re seeing here with Trump, right?

Brit Hume, who you see in this footage, knows perhaps best of all about the media’s ‘other foot disease’ and blasted them:

This is worth watching. Shoe on the other foot disease, advanced cases today. https://t.co/wnJz9kY42e — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 20, 2020

Funny how they were against it before they were for it.

Gosh, wonder why that is.

At least the GOP can point to crimes involved. Unlike the current impeachment. — Sandy Williams (@sandytntn) January 20, 2020

Dunno, that whole ‘Obstruction of Congress’ thing seems pretty serious.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Those who learn not for history are doomed to repeat it. More film and pundancy at 11. — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) January 20, 2020

Liberals are children. It's always been "What do I want now? Give it to me!". — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) January 20, 2020

Wow amazing Every point by Dems and Left Media during Clinton's Trial is EXACTLY what GOP now expressing but being ridiculed for it The last statement is eerily familiar — Joe Plourde (@Papajoepjr) January 20, 2020

Eerily.

Yup.

