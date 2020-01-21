Wow, how times have changed.

The Media Research Center was good enough to compile several familiar faces from the Bill Clinton impeachment fighting AGAINST the Senate calling more witnesses.

Watch:

Our favorite part of this is the guy at the end calling the impeachment of Clinton a, ‘Partisan Hit Job.’

Sort like what we’re seeing here with Trump, right?

Brit Hume, who you see in this footage, knows perhaps best of all about the media’s ‘other foot disease’ and blasted them:

Funny how they were against it before they were for it.

Gosh, wonder why that is.

Dunno, that whole ‘Obstruction of Congress’ thing seems pretty serious.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Eerily.

Yup.

 

