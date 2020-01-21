Impeachment leader Adam Schiff really doesn’t want Hunter Biden’s testimony to be permitted.

Gosh, with the stink he and other Democrats have made about the Senate calling witnesses you’d think he’d be very supportive of such a thing … right?

Heh.

Impeachment leader Adam Schiff makes not-so-subtle appeal to Chief Justice Roberts to veto any Hunter Biden testimony. 'The chief justice…should not permit that.' From CBS: https://t.co/kt0eaZjT8x pic.twitter.com/FnxPP3xKgH — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 21, 2020

Adam has a lot of nerve complaining about anyone else’s ‘smear campaign.’

If we’ve said it once we’ve said it a bazillion times, this guy is so full of Schiff.

Schiff needs to be on the witness list — johanna (@johannaihli) January 21, 2020

Wouldn’t that be GREAT?!

This is a Senate process now. Schiff seems to think this a traditional criminal trial. CJ Roberts is there only to ensure senate rules are being followed. At this point, Schiff can howl at the moon. — Only Fun (@JustChattingUp) January 21, 2020

Sounds like a cover-up and an obstruction of Congress — John 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Parshon (@JohnParshon) January 21, 2020

And isn’t it ironic, doncha think?

Sorry, @RepAdamSchiff, but the Chief Justice presiding over the trial is mostly ornamental and the founding fathers only required this because the VP normally presides over the Senate and they saw this as a conflict of interest. Roberts will have little power to interrupt. — Scott Chastain (@GAHusker112) January 21, 2020

Schiff must be a terrible poker player — WDMoor (@wdmoor) January 21, 2020

It’s the giant bug eyes, they give him away every time.

Obstruction — Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) January 21, 2020

Why are they so Hell bent to keep HB from testifying? — Ian MacNeal (@Ian_MacNeal) January 21, 2020

So many reasons and they’re all inconvenient for the sham impeachment Adam and the Democrats have been trying so desperately to push through.

He’s scared schiffless of that truth coming out — Reggie Hargett (@ReggieHargett) January 21, 2020

Can’t make this Schiff up.

Related:

‘I’m in ur Brooklyn, drinking ur whiskey’: Brooklyn Borough Pres tells Iowans to ‘go back where they came from’ and Iowahawk has thoughts

‘Guillotine the rich!’ Project Veritas shares video of another Bernie Sanders field organizer promoting Gulags, re-education, violence, and more (watch)

‘DISTRACTION! SHAM!’ Brit Hume drops the liberal media over their ‘shoe on the other foot disease’ with impeachment (watch)