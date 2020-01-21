Impeachment leader Adam Schiff really doesn’t want Hunter Biden’s testimony to be permitted.

Gosh, with the stink he and other Democrats have made about the Senate calling witnesses you’d think he’d be very supportive of such a thing … right?

Heh.

Adam has a lot of nerve complaining about anyone else’s ‘smear campaign.’

If we’ve said it once we’ve said it a bazillion times, this guy is so full of Schiff.

Wouldn’t that be GREAT?!

And isn’t it ironic, doncha think?

It’s the giant bug eyes, they give him away every time.

So many reasons and they’re all inconvenient for the sham impeachment Adam and the Democrats have been trying so desperately to push through.

Can’t make this Schiff up.

 

Tags: Adam SchiffChief Justice RobertsHunter BidenimpeachmentJoe Biden