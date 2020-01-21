It’s going to be a rough Impeachment Trial for Adam Schiff for Brains … and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving, bug-eyed little fella.

Damn, this was good.

Watch.

Jay Sekulow, chief counsel for President Trump, criticizes lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff and calls on senators to approve the impeachment resolution that sets up the rules for the Senate trial https://t.co/gSRupclymD pic.twitter.com/O8Dq2PUQFq — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 21, 2020

‘Which is not the first time Mr. Schiff has put words into transcripts that didn’t exist.’

OUCH.

The president was denied the right to cross-examine witnesses.

The president to access evidence.

The president was denied the right to have counsel at hearings.

Dude, Sekulow came to PLAY.

Trump Attorney Jay Sekulow is destroying Adam Schiff. — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) January 21, 2020

Totally and completely destroyed him.

And it was effing SWEET.

Schiff isn’t on his home field any longer. He’s actually in another league. — Joey 🇺🇸 (@JoJo_C11) January 21, 2020

He also doesn’t get to make up the rules as he goes along anymore.

Oh wait…Schiff finally stopped talking? Now and only now can I fast forward my paused tv! — Vickie Järvinen 🇫🇮🇺🇸 (@NordicFinn31) January 21, 2020

Destroying all of them using their own words from the past to sink them — Johnnymac (@Johnnymce) January 21, 2020

Kicking his butt! — Texas Gal (@pattihendrix4) January 21, 2020

That was awesome. And WAY past due. — SouthernBelle ❤❤❤ (@BoenShane) January 21, 2020

Hell yes, it was.

Sekulow got to say what SO MANY OF US have been dying to say to and about Schiff For Brains for months.

And it was PERFECT.

