John Harwood announced that today is his first day at CNN as White House Correspondent …

some personal news: this is my first day at @CNN as White House Correspondent. honored and proud to join a team of journalists I’ve admired for so long

Alrighty then.

You know that feeling when you’re not sure if something is hilarious or pathetic so you just laugh because either way, this comes across as a joke? Yup, that’s happening for this editor, right this minute. We suppose there is no better match for someone of Harwood’s reputation.

Heh.

He really will.

And ouch.

Mollie Hemingway said it perhaps best:

As has been documented for years, this man is too dim and way too hackishly partisan to be offering even his poorly-developed opinions at a legit outlet. To be a WH correspondent is flat out laughable. This would be shameful, if CNN were intending to be treated as respectable. https://t.co/HVUSBOdzMq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 21, 2020

It would be shameful IF CNN were a respectable outlet.

We know they’re not so that’s ok.

Mollie? CNN is a "legit outlet"? — Steven O'Reilly (@S_OReilly_USA) January 21, 2020

Of course not. Not for years now. And they should not be treated as such. The Russia hoax they perpetrated — and continue to perpetrated, we should note — on the world eviscerated their credibility, even if they weren't cartoonishly partisan. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 21, 2020

They eviscerated their own credibility.

Bingo.

He's in good company with @Acosta. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) January 21, 2020

He’ll do great at CNN.

They have a history of helping candidates out …

CNN's latest hire (from the WikiLeaks emails which also showed CNN people leaking debate questions to Hillary) pic.twitter.com/YUD4koQzzV — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 21, 2020

Harwood may get his checks from CNBC or now CNN but he has been working for the DNC for years. — Bruce Lawrence (@bblawrence8) January 21, 2020

What he said.

