Democrats would be better off admitting they are very happy that their little impeachment circus is still going on, even if deep down they know the Senate will acquit Trump because the articles of impeachment they’ve brought forward are just fancier ways of saying, ‘orange man bad.’

And the last time we checked, being an orange man wasn’t a crime.

Ahem.

If you need proof that this whole ‘solemn and serious moment in history’ thing is an act, look no further than this footage of Kamala Harris having a lot of fun and laughing it up and then changing gears when she realizes she’s live on the air.

She’s such a phony. Both of her faces.

Even Democrats figured that out.

It says so much about who the Democrats are right now and ain’t none of it good.

And not a funny one.

OUCH.

But HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She had that coming.

 

