What a tangled web they weave when at first they try to tell a fib.

That’s a nod to ‘The Golden Girls’ Rose Nylon, just FYI. 

Anywho, seems ol’ Lev Parnas’ comments just last night to the New York Times conflict with CNN’s report in November that Trump put him on a secret mission to find dirt on the Bidens. Funny right? When fakes news contradicts other fake news? Gotta love it.

From the Daily Caller:

Vicky Ward, the journalist, reported on Nov. 23 that Bondy said that Parnas was willing to testify that Nunes met in Vienna in 2018 with Viktor Shokin, a former Ukrainian prosecutor who claimed that he was fired in 2016 at the direction of Joe Biden.

“Mr. Parnas learned from former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin that Nunes had met with Shokin in Vienna last December,” Bondy told CNN.

Nunes vehemently denied visiting Vienna or ever meeting Shokin, and called Parnas a “fraudster and a huckster.”

A source close to Shokin has also denied that the Ukrainian met with Nunes. The Republican did acknowledge on Wednesday that he has spoken by phone with Parnas.

You guys notice that every time Democrats think they have found a smoking gun they turn out to be huge liars? Asking for a friend.

Hard to keep a bunch of lies straight, eh Parnas?

And there’s CNN … again.

Ouch.

Lev can’t seem to keep his story (stories) straight.

We’re shocked.

 

