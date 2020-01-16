What a tangled web they weave when at first they try to tell a fib.

That’s a nod to ‘The Golden Girls’ Rose Nylon, just FYI.

Anywho, seems ol’ Lev Parnas’ comments just last night to the New York Times conflict with CNN’s report in November that Trump put him on a secret mission to find dirt on the Bidens. Funny right? When fakes news contradicts other fake news? Gotta love it.

NEW: Lev Parnas's comments to NYT last night seem to conflict with CNN's report in November that Trump put Parnas on a "secret mission" to dig up dirt on the Bidens. https://t.co/jtSl1TEQCL — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 16, 2020

From the Daily Caller:

Vicky Ward, the journalist, reported on Nov. 23 that Bondy said that Parnas was willing to testify that Nunes met in Vienna in 2018 with Viktor Shokin, a former Ukrainian prosecutor who claimed that he was fired in 2016 at the direction of Joe Biden. “Mr. Parnas learned from former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin that Nunes had met with Shokin in Vienna last December,” Bondy told CNN. Nunes vehemently denied visiting Vienna or ever meeting Shokin, and called Parnas a “fraudster and a huckster.” A source close to Shokin has also denied that the Ukrainian met with Nunes. The Republican did acknowledge on Wednesday that he has spoken by phone with Parnas.

You guys notice that every time Democrats think they have found a smoking gun they turn out to be huge liars? Asking for a friend.

Parnas told NYT yesterday that he did not talk directly to Trump about the Ukraine efforts, but that Giuliani said Trump was in the loop. CNN reported on Nov. 16 that Parnas told associates he spoke w/ Trump at Hanukkah party in 2018, and was tasked with a "James Bond mission." — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 16, 2020

Hard to keep a bunch of lies straight, eh Parnas?

Notably, the CNN reporter on that story also did the story on Parnas's lawyer saying that Devin Nunes met with Viktor Shokin in Vienna. Nunes has sued CNN and says he never went to Vienna and never met Shokin. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 16, 2020

And there’s CNN … again.

It's not easy to remember many lies. 🤣 — Marius Hurton-Text TRUMP to 88022 (@HurtonMarius) January 16, 2020

Wow, so surprised! 🤥 — Texas Boy Mom (@eckhartmom) January 16, 2020

Another Dem dud. — Soleimani's sheep (@wild_borneo) January 16, 2020

These two were special once too pic.twitter.com/r3o7jwFDgE — Mike Johnson (@michaeltcbinaf) January 16, 2020

Ouch.

the more he talks ala Avenatti…the nutty he sounds… — ruslev (@ruslev) January 16, 2020

Avenatti 2.0 😂😂 — CT (@CTomme2) January 16, 2020

Lev can’t seem to keep his story (stories) straight.

We’re shocked.

