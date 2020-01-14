Megyn Kelly shared a piece from The Daily Beast in which Lawrence O’Donnell admits MSNBC will never bring anyone on who would defend Trump.

Hey, CNN, maybe pay attention here … sure, MSNBC is filled with a bunch of slobbering, frothy-mouthed, whiny, biased anti-Trumpers who only appeal to the same sort of people in their audience, but at least they’re honest about it.

They don’t pretend to be a real news outlet.

Quite an admission from ⁦@Lawrence⁩: “on MSNBC there will be no one defending [Trump.]” “Bc we don’t bring on liars,” he adds. So anyone who defends Trump is a liar, & MSNBC will never offer any defense for anything Trump does. Media is so broken. https://t.co/RbXIGgNu5a — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 14, 2020

Megyn seems almost surprised by his admission. We’re not.

From The Daily Beast:

“No, they don’t,” Lawrence O’Donnell, who hosts The Last Word on MSNBC’s primetime lineup, replied. “One third of the people on their payroll love Trump. So you’re guaranteed on any hour of CNN to, minimum one third of the programming will be supportive of Trump—someone on their payroll saying, ‘Here’s why Trump’s right.’” The “one third” suggestion may be somewhat of an exaggeration, but the MSNBC host isn’t wrong to point out his rival network has a habit of paying Trump-defending pundits who in some cases cannot even publicly criticize him without violating non-disclosure agreements. “That’s one of the reasons why Trump kind of wants you to watch CNN instead of MSNBC,” O’Donnell added. “Because he knows on MSNBC there will be no one defending him. Because we don’t bring on liars. I don’t bring on a liar. I won’t do that.”

In Lawrence’s tiny little mind, anyone who agrees with or defends the president is a liar.

And media wonder why so many Americans hate them.

And now they are eating each other. Broken indeed. — Mike Bullard (@bullimusmaximus) January 14, 2020

What a self-absorbed jerk! — Royce Labor (@Horns_Rod) January 14, 2020

Nothing new here. MSNBC shapes all the facts to sell its impeach Trump narrative. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) January 14, 2020

Is MSNBC actually stating that they don't bring on ANY liars? That, my friends, is laughable. — GetOffMyLawn (@Joemckinleyfl) January 14, 2020

We giggled at that claim as well.

That is MSNBC right? They have Rachel Maddow? — Steven C Cunningham (@SCunny01) January 14, 2020

Yuuuuup.

So fair and balanced — Rebecca Schwend (@fortifyfaithful) January 14, 2020

Something like that.

