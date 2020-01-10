Brit Hume just came to chew gum and kick butt, and he’s almost out of gum.

Ok, not really, this editor just likes to write that about Brit because he’s such a gentleman, even when he’s dropping idiots like Sen. Chris Murphy. Wait, is that disrespectful to call a senator an idiot?

Our bad.

We especially like it when Brit and other conservatives find a way to slam them with their own words/tweets.

Like this one:

This held up well. https://t.co/07kw6vzhax — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 10, 2020

Huh. Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East.

Ya’ don’t say?

And this tweet is still up … EL OH EL.

Proving his sole political agenda is just to be on the opposite side of trump. He is the perfect example of the enemy of my enemy is my friend. In this case that makes his friends IRAN. — Nick (@NicholasBrodie) January 10, 2020

Exactly.

Trump says yes, Chris says no.

Trump says high, Chris says low.

Trump says hot, Chris says cold.

It’s not about what is best for Chris’ constituents or even the country … it’s just about disagreeing with Trump. Talk about an empty and useless politician.

At least he’s got some good foreign policy learning from this. POTUS has ended 4 decades of Iranian proxy mayhem and murder and provided for withdrawal from Iraq. Now if he can just get us out of Afghanistan. — Revered Military Leader & Heretic 🥰🇺🇸 (@TexAgican) January 10, 2020

A few days later pic.twitter.com/6wi9vDfzbw — Legal Immigrant -Dems Love Terrorists (@1776Legal) January 10, 2020

Chris is so special.

Chris Murphy – Tweet first, think never. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) January 10, 2020

No one listens to Chris Murphy. — Pepe Le Poo (@AngleOfAttack1) January 10, 2020

Fair point.

He must think Obama is still President — glen belekis (@GBelekis) January 10, 2020

Oof.

