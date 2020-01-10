John Kerry still hasn’t figured out when to just walk away … sorry, slink away. We suppose his ego is more important to him than the country, otherwise, he wouldn’t have penned a ridiculous and whiny op-ed for the New York Times accusing Trump of ‘destroying’ what ‘we’ve’ built with Iran.

Because bowing to and funding terrorists was such a good thing for America to be associated with.

Michael Doran seems to have taken issue with John’s crap-piece and took it upon himself to be a whistleblower.

Seriously.

Check it out.

Kerry would have us believe that the JCPOA contained rather than enabled Iran. In response to this ludicrous and reckless contention, I must become a whistleblower. I know for a fact that the Obama admin sent letters – plural – directly to Soleimani. https://t.co/yY3NPCZ7Q6 — Mike (@Doranimated) January 10, 2020

Ooooh, tell us more, Mike.

I urge the press and Congress to excavate that correspondence. I challenge former senior Obama officials — Susan Rice, John Brennan, John Kerry, Ash Carter and President Obama himself — to divulge all they know about the Soleimani messages and agree to have them declassified. — Mike (@Doranimated) January 10, 2020

We’re not holding our breath on this but MAN wouldn’t that be something else?

And I also challenge those former officials to divulge all they know about — and to declassify — presidential correspondence w/ Khamenei & Rouhani. Now that the public has a better understanding of who Qassem Soleimani was, it has a right to understand the messages in context. — Mike (@Doranimated) January 10, 2020

The country has the right to know what our president was saying and doing on our so-called behalf with Iran. Absolutely.

If Trump’s conversation with Zelensky was in need of a public airing, then surely we are justified in seeing the messages to Soleimani. Obama officials, we know, have nothing to hide. They say they’re proud of their Iran “containment” policy, so why would they pose any obstacle? — Mike (@Doranimated) January 10, 2020

Scandal-free, right Obama?

We triple-dog-dare them.

It’s my patriotic duty to be a whistleblower. Feel free to thank me for my service. But please don’t reveal my identity. I must remain anonymous. I didn’t want to play this role, but history & destiny compelled me to stand & be counted. That, and my desire for a good laugh. — Mike (@Doranimated) January 10, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes.

I thought whistleblowers had to keep their identity secret — James F.X. O'Gara (@jfxogara) January 10, 2020

My identity is a secret. Please don’t reveal it, lest I be subjected to horrendous acts of harassment and persecution, such as anonymous people on Twitter calling me nasty names, and blue check marks asking, “What happened to you? You used to be such a reasonable guy?” — Mike (@Doranimated) January 10, 2020

NOT BLUE CHECK SCOLDING!

The horror.

Contact @DevinNunes and blow the whistle on these clowns sending letters — Ron waz (@Rwaz53) January 10, 2020

If he’s serious about blowing whistles this would be a good place to start.

Kerry laments that Trump has destroyed anything about Iran that he and Obama built. That’s a reason Trump was elected. Everything Obama did should be dismembered. There never was an official deal – Iran never signed. It was a zero calorie, zero nutrition, snack. — Wall? What Wall? (@TheRealExpert) January 10, 2020

@NHLibertyGirl imagine if this stuff was declassified?! — sunstamp (@sunstamp) January 10, 2020

JOHN KERRY: "Though Mr. Trump has since walked back from the brink of war, I can’t explain the chaos of his presidency as it lurches from crisis to crisis, real or manufactured". You're right Kerry.

ALL MANUFACTURED.

By your buddies in the corrupt fake Press. — Sez777 (@sng0777) January 10, 2020

This is gonna get so GOOD.

We hope.

