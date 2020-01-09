Sounds like Sharyl Attkisson might finally see some justice in her year-long fight with the Department of Justice about the Obama administration spying on her and her computer. Writing that it sounds like a novel or at least fan-fic but nope, this really happened.

And it’s taken years for Attkisson to see any real movement.

"Fmr. govt. agent admits illegally spying on Attkisson, implicates Rosenstein & colleagues."

"Fmr. FBI Unit Chief confirms he initiated forensics that proved govt. computer intrusion."

More at https://t.co/3duSZQk8eO@TheJusticeDept @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/FQwxpFdkhN pic.twitter.com/dDZQDgkXFp — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 9, 2020

Admits illegally spying on Attkisson, implicates Rosenstein and colleagues.

Which colleagues? Hrm. Comey? Brennan? McCabe? Obama?

This is just insane.

1-Re: Govt. agent admitting operation to spy on me:

I’ve learned that when @TheJusticeDept won’t hold its own accountable, the ability to get justice in civil court can be nearly impossible for an ordinary citizen, even when irrefutable forensic proof and admissions are in hand.. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 9, 2020

Did we mention this is insane?

2-…such as in my case. There are six ways from Sunday that @TheJusticeDept can make sure the proof is never seen by a jury. On the other hand, it’s worth the fight because at least we are bringing important information to light about the illegal government abuses that I believe — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 9, 2020

It is so worth the fight. That the government felt empowered to spy on a journalist is … terrifying.

3- …have happened to many U.S. citizens, the least of which is me. I’m grateful to the 4th amendment and free press advocates who have continued to selflessly support this effort. https://t.co/QhjghqvIpI — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 9, 2020

What she said.

New Lawsuit Claims Rod Rosenstein Led Task Force that Spied on Sharyl Attkisson’s Computers https://t.co/v9DkRfrg53 — Debra Heine (@NiceDeb) January 9, 2020

From amgreatness.com:

In a federal lawsuit filed this week, Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been implicated in yet another improper government spy operation. In the new complaint, Attkisson v. Rosenstein et.al., investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson names former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and four other Justice Department officials as the government agents who of illegally surveilled her electronic devices. According to the complaint—filed in United States District Court in Baltimore, Maryland—Rosenstein led “a multi-agency task force in Baltimore that conducted surveillance of the Attkisson’s’ computer systems” and “used USPS IP addresses on other occasions to conduct operations.”

Ruh-roh.

This is gonna get interesting.

