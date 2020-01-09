And here we thought Nancy Pelosi got her bright idea of sitting on the articles of impeachment from Laurence Tribe.

Psh, shows what we know.

Of course, this is even worse but still …

In new @TIME profile: Speaker Pelosi got idea to withhold impeachment articles from watching John Dean on CNN. https://t.co/0GuN6o9h9o pic.twitter.com/2llM9dhEdp — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 9, 2020

John Dean.

Hrm.

Who is that?

Brit Hume knows …

Always good to get strategic advice from the mastermind of the Watergate coverup. https://t.co/oviMkfMddp — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 9, 2020

Sounds like a stellar plan.

Wow, Democrats couldn’t have done a more terrible job at trying to impeach Trump if they tried.

His idea is working out as well for Pelosi as it did for Nixon. — Gege (@Pomquat) January 9, 2020

Winning.

Or not.

"Pelosi's decision is worse than Watergate" – John Dean "Covington Kids are worse than Watergate" – John Dean "Soleimani's death is worse than Watergate" – John Dean "Tesla's electric truck is worse than Watergate" – John Dean — Conservative Candor (@RepublicanGold) January 9, 2020

“Drew Brees’ fumble was worse than Watergate.” – John Dean “Golden State Warriors’ collapse was worse than Watergate.” – John Dean “Shark Tank rejection of the barstool app was worse than Watergate.” – John Dean “The LiMu Emu ad campaign was worse than Watergate.” – John Dean — Reid Corcoran, Jr. (@ReidWriteRead) January 9, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Well, it's either that or advice from a bottle of gin. — SpaceForceChewie (@_1216715) January 9, 2020

Ouch.

Serious times require serious people. Hope we can find some. — Cheryl Benson – Text Trump To 88022 (@cbensonhunt) January 9, 2020

Ain’t THAT the truth?

She's got to have someone to blame when it all blows up around her. — Keep Looking Up (@KeepLookingUp6) January 9, 2020

Just shows her mindset. Has nothing to do with protecting our republic! — Gerry Norquist (@gerry1putt) January 9, 2020

Political from the get-go.

Exactamundo.

