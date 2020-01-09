It’s hard to really get an idea of what Trump has accomplished during his time as president when the media is nothing more than a constant noise factory trying to paint the man in the worst light possible. Luckily, Jason Beale was good enough to put together a thread about how his presidency would be written in history books 20 years from now … if it was an objective reflection of history.

And we all know how unlikely that is with the sad state of public education these days.

Yeah, this editor sounds like an old woman sitting on her porch shaking her fist at public education and hippies but it’s the sad reality of what is happening to far too many learning institutions in this country.

Anywho, Beale’s thread is kick-a*s, enjoy:

An objective reflection of history – say, 20 years from now – would reflect on the last few months as a period when @realDonaldTrump ordered the killing of the leader of ISIS and the leader of the Iranian IRGC, and nothing happened. It would further reflect the fact that… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) January 9, 2020

…@realDonaldTrump ordered the establishment of the American Embassy in Jerusalem, and nothing happened. A comprehensive historical depiction of the events above would include the years and, in some cases, decades of gazillions of deep thinking, intellectual reportage from… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) January 9, 2020

…thousands of current and former government officials, think-tank denizens, national security commentariat, and narrative-centric journalists guaranteeing that what @realDonaldTrump ordered done could never be done, or would set the world alight in a cataclysmic uprising… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) January 9, 2020

They do indeed spend a lot of time talking about things that cannot be done … that Trump somehow manages to do.

…against American hegemony and hubris, further leading to incessant attacks against Americans and American interests the world over. None of that happened. It's easy to take that last line lightly, but there's no more significant observation of the events of the last few… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) January 9, 2020

…years than the factual observation that, despite years and years of passionately-delivered contrary punditry and admonishment from the intellectual commentariat, nothing happened. Not a thing. This is why the ruling class hates Trump – he has exposed them as poseurs and… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) January 9, 2020

The ruling class hates Trump.

Nailed it.

…opportunistic, group-thinking resistance forces whose criticism and protestations of Trump's boorish style and comportment can't quite overcome the fact that he's proven them wrong on everything they've been advocating or warning against for the last three decades. Trump is… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) January 9, 2020

Opportunistic, group-thinking resistance forces … this is so well done.

…their biggest nightmare – a self-aggrandizing oaf with no political pedigree who gets everything right and, in the process, upends every conventional tenet of establishment political and foreign policy careerist absolutism on the most important issues of our time. They hate… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) January 9, 2020

Bingo.

He is their biggest nightmare because he represents what they hate most – normal people.

…him for exposing their pseudo-intellectual grift, and they'll do everything they can to downplay his accomplishments and inject controversy and suspicion into his every action. In doing so, they are underestimating the intellect of those of us observing all of this… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) January 9, 2020

They’re shooting themselves in the foot, over and over and over and over again.

…and are doing more to help reelect @realDonaldTrump than they will ever realize. They – the media, the most vocal Democrats, and the never-Trump commentariat, are going to elect @realDonaldTrump for a second term. And they'll never understand their roll in doing so. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) January 9, 2020

And fin.

